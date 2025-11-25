7 Best Star Wars Characters From the Sequel Trilogy

After the Rebel Alliance defeated the nefarious Empire in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the galactic turmoil appeared to have finally come to an end. However, years later, the First Order rose to power, overthrowing the New Republic and requiring a new generation of heroes to take up the fight for freedom. The Skywalker Saga sequel trilogy introduced an impressive cast of characters, each carrying the weight of the past while carving out their own destiny in an uncertain future. These brave fighters, whether pilots, conflicted villains, or iconic faces from the original trilogy, brought fresh perspectives and emotional depth to the next great galactic conflict.

Their journeys of self-discovery, sacrifice, and redemption were not lacking in stakes or drama, proving that the spirit of rebellion and hope endures across all eras.

7) Poe Dameron

Poe Dameron is the fiery heart of the Resistance. He is an ace pilot whose confidence and swagger are only matched by his impressive skill in a starfighter cockpit—a character reminiscent of another rogue pro pilot, Han Solo. Poe’s initial arrogance matured into true leadership as he learned to balance daring action with strategic responsibility, something he learned by watching the precedent set by iconic Rebel leader, Leia Organa.

As a natural-born leader, Poe’s biggest goal was always the safety and success of his friends in arms. His evolving relationship with Leia and his close bond with Finn created the portrait of a character focused on embracing collaboration and believing in the strength of teamwork.

6) Maz Kanata

The millennia-old pirate and former smuggler, Maz Kanata, is a wise and mysterious figure who understands the deeper currents of the Force, even if she doesn’t wield a lightsaber herself. Her castle on Takodana was an essential, if chaotic, meeting point for scoundrels and heroes alike.

Maz’s guidance to the new heroes, though often cryptic in nature, guided Rey toward her destiny and held the key to Anakin Skywalker’s lightsaber. Maz acted as a much-needed link to the saga’s history and a stand-in for the audience when exposition was needed for context.

5) Supreme Leader Snoke

A mysterious and powerful figure, Snoke was the presumed shadowy architect of the First Order and Kylo Ren’s twisted mentor. His origins and power were a menacing puzzle throughout the series, making him a looming threat capable of commanding the vast resources of the rising totalitarian regime at his fingertips.

Snoke’s presence in the sequel trilogy served as a physical representation of the lingering shadow of the dark side, pulling the galaxy back into yet another all-consuming conflict. His eventual, sudden death was a shocking twist that solidified Kylo Ren’s rise to true power.

4) General Leia Organa

Leia returned not just as a princess or senator, but as the steadfast, war-weary General of the Resistance—a figure of unwavering hope and sacrifice in the face of insurmountable odds. She was the connective tissue between the original heroes from the Rebellion and the new generation fighting for freedom.

Her journey represented her lifelong commitment to the fight, even in the face of personal tragedy and loss. Her final, heartbreaking moments cemented her legacy as a pillar of strength throughout the entire galaxy whose wisdom guided the Resistance through its darkest hours.

3) Finn

Starting as FN-2187, a disillusioned stormtrooper, Finn’s journey is one of self-awareness, determination and moral awakening in the face of injustices. His decision to abandon the First Order and join the Resistance was the singular act that made him a hero with an infallible sense of duty.

His fierce loyalty to Rey and Poe, with his willingness to sacrifice himself for the cause, quickly made him one of the most important figures of the Resistance. Finn became a powerful symbol of overcoming one’s past and choosing hope over indoctrination.

2) Kylo Ren / Ben Solo

The complex antagonist, Kylo Ren, was driven by a painful internal conflict between the light and the dark sides of the Force, tormented by the legacy of both his grandfather, Darth Vader, and his parents, Leia and Han. Kylo Ren acted as Rey’s emotional foil, as the two could not exist without each other.

His eventual, hard-won redemption as Ben Solo and his sacrifice saving Rey was the emotional payoff of the entire saga. His arc explored themes of legacy, free will, and the possibility of returning from the deepest despair, much like Anakin Skywalker.

1) Rey

Rey began her story as an orphaned scavenger on the desert planet Jakku, unaware of her true potential or the destiny that awaited her. Her immediate, powerful connection to the Force and the Skywalker lightsaber set her on a path of self-discovery and training.

As the main hero, her quest to find her identity and her place in the galaxy drove the entire sequel trilogy. Her ultimate choice to reject her Palpatine heritage and embrace the Jedi path, accepting the name Skywalker, ended the saga with a message of hope and chosen family.

