7 Great Recent MCU Moments Nobody Talks About

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has gone from strength to strength since its inception, growing into one of the biggest and most successful franchises of all time. The Infinity Saga established the MCU as one of the most ambitious and exciting projects in modern cinema, and the franchise continued its success in the years that followed, establishing its next narrative arc, known as the Multiverse Saga. Some believe that the movies of the MCU have declined in quality since the release of Avengers: Endgame, but others insist that the franchise is as strong as ever. Though the franchise’s reputation isn’t as flawless as it once was, it’s still delivering incredible cinematic moments.

The Multiverse Saga has so far featured many great Marvel stories and characters. Its sprawling, reality-hopping Multiverse premise distracts a little from some of its best moments, though, as the scope of the franchise has increased so much that it’s easy to overlook even great scenes. Recent years have seen many MCU moments that people forget were awesome, leading to great Marvel scenes that nobody seems to talk much about.

7) Natasha & Yelena’s Reunion – Black Widow (2021)

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Although Black Widow made multiple MCU appearances, her single self-titled solo movie gave the hero some of her best moments. Early in the movie, she is reunited with her sister, Yelena, prompting a tense confrontation that immediately results in an all-out brawl. Natasha and Yelena’s fight is fast-paced and perfectly choreographed, and sees two of the MCU’s most highly-trained hand-to-hand combatants face off. It’s one of the best recent fight scenes in the MCU, but its relatively low stakes make it a moment that’s all too often overlooked.

6) Spider-Man’s Identity is Revealed – Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Of all the worst things to happen in Spider-Man movies, Peter Parker’s secret identity being revealed isn’t particularly high on the list. However, Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s status as the first MCU movie after Avengers: Endgame put it at a critical juncture, and this perhaps led to its final stinger being overlooked. The movie’s final reveal that Mysterio was able to get one over on Spidey from beyond the grave by announcing his identity to the world was shocking and devastating. It was a perfect MCU set up for another great story, but the moment isn’t talked about as much as it deserves.

5) The Guardians’ Hallway Fight – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

Over the years, there have been some great Marvel fight scenes in movies, so it’s unsurprising that one of the best recent additions to that list isn’t talked about as much as it deserves. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 qualifies as an epic movie in many ways, but its third-act hallway fight scene doesn’t get enough love. It’s a hard-hitting, one-shot scene that showcases each of the Guardians’ respective combat talents, backed by a perfectly-chosen Beastie Boys tune, and it simply isn’t talked about enough.

4) Sentry Easily Beats The Thunderbolts – Thunderbolts* (2025)

In truth, there aren’t many MCU characters more powerful than Sentry. His introduction in Thunderbolts* seemed to confirm this, too, with the hero taking on the entire titular team solo. It’s a short scene that sees Sentry easily defeat every member of the Thunderbolts, and one of the best introductions for an MCU hero in the franchise. Establishing not just his extraordinary power level but also how dangerous he can potentially become, it’s another incredible recent MCU moment that nobody seems to talk about.

3) The Scarlet Witch in the Mirror Dimension – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness pits two of the MCU’s most powerful magic users against one another in the form of Doctor Strange and the Scarlet Witch. The first true confrontation between the pair sees Strange send Wanda to the Mirror Dimension, facilitating a mind-bending scene that defines the two characters’ respective power levels. Strange’s attempt to contain Wanda doesn’t last long, as she quickly breaks free, bringing an end to a powerful and visually exceptional recent MCU moment.

2) The Eternals Face Ikaris – Eternals (2021)

2021’s Eternals is one of the MCU’s least popular post-Endgame releases. Its large scope and ensemble cast may not have impressed audiences or critics overmuch, but that has also led to its better moments being unfairly overlooked. The movie’s final act sees a schism form within the team, with Ikaris opposed by his teammates regarding the Emergence. The scene in which the Eternals fight to stop Ikaris is powerful and makes great use of visual effects. Despite being one of the best moments in the movie, it isn’t really talked about at all.

1) Shang-Chi’s Final Battle – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the best movies of the MCU’s Multiverse Saga. Combining all the best elements of the MCU’s fantastical and martial-arts-based appeal, the movie’s final battle, which sees Shang-Chi face first his father, the Mandarin, and then the immensely powerful Dweller-in-Darkness, is absolutely incredible. A huge action spectacle that taps into practically everything that makes the MCU great, its one of the franchise’s best recent moments that doesn’t get talked about anywhere near enough.

