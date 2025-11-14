7 Powerful Magic-Wielding Villains Still Not in the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has already included some formidable magic-wielding villains, but some of the most powerful from Marvel Comics are yet to make their live-action debuts. Access to and knowledge of magic has proven to be a huge asset to many characters in the MCU, and heroes such as Doctor Strange, the Scarlet Witch, Thor, and more have used magic to take on some of Marvel’s most terrifying threats. Sometimes, however, these villains have fought back with their own magic, and even more of these powerful antagonists could join the MCU soon.

Villains such as Loki — who has since become a hero, the Scarlet Witch on occasion, Mephisto, Kaecilius, Dormammu, Hela, Agatha Harkness, and many more have all harnessed magic for their own twisted purposes in the MCU. There are many more magic-wielders from Marvel Comics who haven’t yet appeared in live-action, however. Introducing some of these villains to the MCU would change the franchise’s power levels and status quo for good, and would establish the most notable enemies for some of the MCU’s most exciting upcoming characters.

7) Morgan le Fay

In the years since her Marvel Comics debut in 1955’s Black Knight #1, Morgan le Fay has become one of Marvel’s most notable female villains. Le Fay is a human/faerie hybrid, giving her access to magical abilities, including immortality. This longevity has allowed her to study the Mystic Arts, making her a formidable sorceress, and she hopes to use this to rule Britain. She regularly battles Doctor Strange, Spider-Woman, Black Knight, and more. Elizabeth Hurley played Morgan le Fay in Runaways, which is not considered MCU canon, so we’re still waiting for her to make her official MCU debut.

6) Zarathos

A demonic being who tortures and devours souls, Zarathos has a special significance in Marvel’s magical and supernatural stories, as he is the Spirit of Vengeance who bonds with Johnny Blaze to form Ghost Rider. While Ghost Rider is an antihero, Zarathos in his raw form is a dark and sadistic entity, capable of battling Mephisto using his magical gifts to warp reality. His mortal hosts limit his dark power, and focus it on instead doing good. Amid huge speculation that Ghost Rider will soon be appearing in the MCU, it’d be fantastic to see Zarathos make his live-action debut.

5) Umar

The inclusion of Dark Dimension ruler Dormammu and the appearance of Charlize Theron’s Clea in the MCU’s past Doctor Strange movies lays the foundations for Umar’s debut. Umar is Dormammu’s sister and Clea’s mother in Marvel Comics, a higher-dimensional being, a Faltine, trapped in a human body with access to a wide range of remarkable magical gifts. She is more powerful than any of Earth’s sorcerers, and one of Doctor Strange’s most unpredictable, manipulative, and iconic enemies. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ post-credits scene perfectly teased Umar in the MCU, but she’s yet to make her first appearance.

4) Amora the Enchantress

A version of Marvel Comics’ Enchantress inspired Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie in the Multiverse Saga’s Loki series, but Amora has not been brought to the MCU yet. Amora was the first Enchantress introduced to Marvel Comics in 1964’s Journey into Mystery #103, where she was revealed to be a long-running Asgardian enemy to Thor. She was taught magic by Karnilla, Queen of the Norns, and went on to seduce other magic-wielders to learn their secrets, too. Expert in charming and mind-controlling people, it would be great to see Amora use her talents against Chris Hemsworth’s Thor in the MCU’s future.

3) Dracula

With Mahershala Ali soon expected to make his live-action debut as Eric Brooks’ Blade in the MCU, it would be great to see one of his most iconic enemies appear alongside him. Inspired by Count Dracula from Bram Stoker’s 1897 Gothic horror novel, Marvel’s Dracula is the centuries-old ruler of the vampires, steeped in blood magic and empowered with supernatural gifts. Superhumanly strong, immune to aging, and with other abilities such as a regenerative healing factor, mental manipulation, a hypnotic gaze, shape-shifting, and more, Dracula would be one of the MCU’s most terrifying and unmatched villains.

2) Selene Gallio

Marvel has been slowly introducing mutants to the MCU in recent years, so it would be great to see one of the earliest appear. Selene Gallio’s mutant ability to absorb the life force of others has gifted her a remarkably long lifespan, making her over 17,000 years old — one of the world’s original mutants. During her life, she has gained a huge amount of magical knowledge, which makes her a significant and terrifying enemy to many heroes. With more mutants and the X-Men soon coming to the MCU, it would be fantastic to see Selene make her live-action debut.

1) Chthon

Hero-turned-villain Wanda Maximoff has very dark roots as the Scarlet Witch both in Marvel Comics and in the MCU. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness revealed that the demonic entity Chthon — who imbued Maximoff with her Chaos Magic powers in the comics — built a shrine to the Scarlet Witch in the Darkhold Castle on Mount Wundagore, suggesting Maximoff’s possible return could finally bring Chthon into the MCU, too. As an Elder God, Chthon’s power is practically unmatched, and his range of magical and supernatural abilities makes him one of the most dangerous and unpredictable villains ever.

