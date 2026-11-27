Channing Tatum’s Gambit was very nearly the big-screen superhero that almost wasn’t. When the actor finally appeared as the beloved Marvel mutant in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine, it was not only as a means of bringing the character to life but also to make a giant inside joke for fans familiar with Tatum’s long history of false starts as Gambit on the big screen. Tatum had flirted with playing with the character long enough that it stretched back all the way to 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand, and persisted for decades, seemingly never to be.

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Speaking with Entertainment Weekly about his upcoming reprisal as Gambit for Avengers: Doomsday, Tatum opened up about what the plan was for the Gambit solo movie he was attached to back in the 2010s. According to the star, the idea for the film started out as a romantic comedy in the superhero world, exploring “how do you have a relationship when everybody has superpowers?” That said, Tatum went on to note that plans for the movie shifted as they kept developing it, and as Deadpool became more popular, leading to a “naughty” take on Gambit that didn’t happen.

Gambit Star Channing Tatum Details Scrapped X-Men Spinoff

Tatum revealed that the success of Deadpool at the time is what spurred the development of the Gambit movie. As fans may recall, even though Ryan Reynolds’ film arrived with half the budget of other X-Men movies, it quickly became the highest-grossing movie in the entire series, even beating the ensemble of X-Men: Days of Future Past, with Deadpool 2 even outgrossing the original by a slim margin.

“We were trying to build a character that was gonna fit in with Deadpool,” Tatum told the outlet. “Deadpool, at that time, was a very specific tone that seemed like it was really hard to work with a lot of other superheroes, in a way, because he would make fun of them. So we were like, ‘Let’s create something that’s a little bit more salacious, a little bit more naughty.’ And Gambit’s a very sexual character anyway, so we definitely were playing around with that.”

Across the years that Tatum developed the movie at 20th Century Fox, it went through a slew of directors, including Rupert Wyatt (Rise of the Planet of the Apes), Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow), and Gore Verbinski (Pirates of the Caribbean). At one point, according to reports at the time, Tatum even considered directing it himself, with stories later revealing that Shawn Levy was also in talks at one point, later going on to direct Deadpool & Wolverine.

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Given how that movie ended, and the fact that Tatum’s presence was at least somewhat a joke, the fan response to his take on the character appears to be what led to him being invited back for Avengers: Doomsday. Though Marvel has already confirmed they’re using a deleted scene to explain how he survived The Void, Tatum is quick to note that he still hopes he has a future as Gambit down the line, telling the outlet they wouldn’t bring any of the scripts to life they developed at Fox, but adding: “There is a version that does exist that I think is pretty good.”

The one thing potentially standing in Channing Tatum’s way of staying on as Gambit for the MCU’s future is that Marvel is betting big on the X-Men as their bedrock franchise. Marvel Studios has already confirmed much of the cast for the 2028 X-Men movie, which includes all-new stars and no returning actors from the Fox adaptations. It would be quite surprising if that trend ended with Gambit, especially since the new Rogue actress, Inde Navarrette, is 25 to Tatum’s 46. But the odds were stacked against Tatum as Gambit for a decade before, and he beat them once.