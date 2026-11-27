Robert Downey Jr. is one of the most talented and charismatic performers of his generation, and his about to prove it all over again in Avengers: Doomsday. Downey is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise he helped kickstart with Iron Man (2008), only this time, he’s masking up to play one of Marvel’s most dangerous and nefarious antagonists, Victor Von Doom (aka “Doctor Doom”).

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Details of Doom’s arc in the film, and details of Downey’s performance, have all been kept secret. But as Avengers: Doomsday‘s release date approaches, the cast and crew of the biggest Marvel movie ever are saying a bit more about it.

MCU Doctor Doom Is Based On A Science Icon You’d Never Expect

Marvel Studios

Robert Downey Jr. was part of EW‘s in-depth interview with the directors and cast of Avengers: Doomsday and shared a bit more about his take on Doom. According to Downey’s breakdown: “This is a guy who is vengeful and capable of doing things, because he’s lost so much that to lose this [battle] would be for all to be lost. He explained that the villain comes with a “scorched-earth vibe,” inspired by an unlikely celebrity figure: apparently, RDJ’s Doom is based on a “Really crabbed [Neil] deGrasse Tyson. The mechanics that have made every previous Marvel film possible are really what he seeks revenge against. It’s literally like I have contempt for the cosmos as it has been rendered.”

That’s such a Downey answer, which is to say it’s unique and eccentric, but strangely insightful at the same time. Neil DeGrasse Tyson’s persona is that of a genius who can articulate major scientific concepts in fun colloquial ways; the other side of that coin has Tyson also offering exasperated debunkings of things like Flat Earth Theory, superhero and sci-fi pseudoscience, or just “correcting” common misconceptions about science or the natural world. That latter part is what Downey seems to be building off for his take on Doom: a genius who is deeply exhausted by the ignorance and ineptitude of those around them – especially those claiming to be “heroes.”

Marvel

That quality is at the core of what makes Doom such a compelling comic character: Doom has actually helped save the world, the cosmos, and reality itself at different points in Marvel Comics lore, not out of any sense of benevolence or justice, but rather because he was the sole person with the will, knowledge, and skill to do it. We have every indication that’s going to be his motivation in Avengers: Doomsday, with the added dramatic lure of having Doom desire a new world where the tragedies he’s suffered never happened.

The other part of Tyson’s persona Downey could be drawing on is his deep knowledge of astronomy and physics, the kind of cosmic mechanics that help one understand how worlds are birthed. Because in the comics, Doom did just that, when he created his own reality, “Battleworld,” win the 2015 Secret Wars crossover event – which is in turn inspiring Avengers: Secret Wars, where Downey’s Doom is expected to have an equally big arc to play out.

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Avengers: Doomsday has a release date of December 18th.