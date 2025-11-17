Star Wars Just Revealed 8 Details About Darth Vader, Paplatine & the Sith (#2 Is a Prequels Retcon)

Star Wars‘ newest Darth Vader story just dropped eight shocking reveals about the Sith – proving the value of a transmedia universe once again. Most people think of Star Wars as a film franchise, but it’s always been so much more than that; in fact, the original novelization (ghost-written by Alan Dean Foster) released before the movie. This was where Darth Vader was described as a “Dark Lord of the Sith” (the word “Sith” wouldn’t make it on to the big screen until The Phantom Menace).

The beauty of a transmedia universe lies in the fact that other mediums can subtly reshape what we knew of established characters and concepts. Adam Christopher’s new Star Wars novel, “Master of Evil,” is a case in point. Set shortly after the events of Revenge of the Sith, it explores Darth Vader’s first steps as a Sith Apprentice. Along the way, it reveals some shocking secrets about the Sith.

Red Is the Color of the Sith

Sith have always been known for their distinctive red lightsabers, created by “bleeding” a kyber crystal by pouring anger and hatred through it. But “Master of Evil” goes a step further, revealing that red is the traditional color of the Sith. It’s a surprising twist, not least given that Republic ships during the prequel trilogy were noted for their red paintwork.

Palpatine Didn’t Even TRY To Hide Himself From the Jedi

At first glance, the idea of the Sith having a traditional color may seem like nothing more than a cool bit of trivia. But it fundamentally rewrites Palpatine’s story, revealing Darth Sidious didn’t even try to hide himself from the Jedi. In E.K. Johnston’s novel Queen’s Shadow, Palpatine openly speculated what Chancellor Valorum’s decor would look like in red – and proceeded to make those very same changes when he became chancellor. Red became his color of choice, with his own guards wearing red robes.

Luke Skywalker once claimed that Palpatine’s overconfidence was his weakness. There’s certainly a lot of overconfidence in the way he flaunted his Sith nature in front of the Jedi, but in this case, there’s a reason Palpatine didn’t get caught out. As Matt Stover’s novelization of Revenge of the Sith makes clear, the Jedi realized it was too late. If Palpatine was a Sith, they would have already lost; and so they refused to confront that possibility, simply hoping it wasn’t true.

Palpatine Had Transported Force Vergences Before Lothal

The series finale of Star Wars Rebels saw Ezra Bridger taken aback when Palpatine revealed he’d moved fragments of the Lothal Temple on to Grand Admiral Thrawn’s Star Destroyer, the Chimaera. A vergence in the Force, the Lothal Temple could be used to open a doorway into the World Between Worlds, a mysterious plane of existence that Palpatine coveted. It was surprising to see Palpatine successfully transport a Force vergence like this, because they’d previously seemed to be geographically fixed.

“Master of Evil” reveals this wasn’t the first time Palpatine had transported a vergence. He had also had Count Dooku relocate a vergence known as the Temple of Diso, and there’s no evidence this was the first one to be moved. It’s fascinating to imagine Palpatine hoarding dark side vergences at places where he could study them without fear of them being discovered by the Jedi.

Star Wars Finally Reveals What Padmé Looked Like As a Sith

Anakin was always convinced his beloved Padmé would join the Sith. He was undoubtedly deluding himself, because Padmé was opposed to everything the Sith stood for. Still, “Master of Evil” finally reveals what Padmé would look like had she actually chosen the dark side, with Vader experiencing a vision of her when he enters the Force vergence.

“Then Padmé’s smile widens, and now she bows her head to glower at Vader, her eyes narrow slits, the yellowed gaze of the Sith. Her pure-white robes darken, the light within her dimming first to a gray and then going out altogether, casting her form into the deepest black. On her chest and around her waist, small red and green lights flash on, and as a cloak of night grows out from her shoulders to envelop her form, she lifts the mask of Darth Vader and places it on her head. There is a sucking sound as the vacuum seal is formed, and a high-pitched whine as the pressure inside her life support suit equalizes. And then she takes a breath, and another, and another, slow and regular, the mechanized respiration of Darth Vader himself.”

Darth Vader Has a New Sith Title

Star Wars has given Darth Vader a new Sith title, one that twists everything Anakin stood for. To C-3PO, Anakin was “the Maker” – simply because he was the one who built him. In contrast, “Master of Evil” officially calls Darth Vader “the Great Unmaker.” He is a force of destruction, wiping out the Jedi and destroying their legacy. Ironically, he would ultimately prove to be the Great Unmaker of the Sith as well, destroying them when he betrayed Darth Sidious.

Anakin Skywalker & Darth Vader Would Always Be Equally Matched

The Star Wars fandom has always loved to debate whether Anakin Skywalker was more powerful than Darth Vader, the latter potentially limited because of his cybernetics. Surprisingly, “Master of Evil” presents an answer; it sees Darth Vader confront Anakin while immersed in the Force vergence, and they are evenly matched.

“The battle rages without end. Vader is an expert swordsman, a supreme duelist, but his every move is matched and countered by his impossible opponent, the young man’s black Jedi robes flaring and swirling as he ducks and dives, parries and ripostes, driving his attack again and again, defending agaisnt the same, on and on and on. The duel is an even match. There will be no winner, no loser. There cannot be.”

Count Dooku Planned to Betray Palpatine Too

Count Dooku seemed oddly surprised at Palpatine’s betrayal in Revenge of the Sith, as though he had somehow forgotten that betrayal is the way of the Sith. “Master of Evil” reveals that Dooku did indeed plan to betray Palpatine, but that he believed the possibility only went one way; he presumably thought he was irreplaceable as an apprentice. He was wrong, of course, failing to realize that Palpatine considered Anakin Skywalker so much more valuable.

The Rule of Two Works Very Differently to What You Thought

Star Wars has retconned the Sith Rule of Two, revealing it is the secret to a Sith Lord’s power. This is one of many truths Darth Vader learns due to his time in the Force vergence:

“The power of the dark side is the truth, but it is not a truth to be shared. Its secrets are to be gathered, hoarded, kept for the self. That is how it is meant to be. The master’s strength and power come from the anger and fear of his apprentice. The master uses that power, absorbing the resentment, fueling the fire, focusing his power and his grip on the dark side. It is the apprentice that makes the master, not the master the apprentice.”

An apprentice is essentially the fuel for a Sith Lord’s fire, the source of their power. This finally explains why Palpatine really wanted the Chosen One as his apprentice – because the greater his apprentice, the more powerful he would become. It’s presumably why Palpatine struggled against Mace Windu (when he didn’t have an apprentice), but matched Yoda (when he did).

