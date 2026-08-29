1 Year After Disappointing at the Box Office, The Batman Star’s Sci-Fi Comedy is Finally a Streaming Hit

At the 92nd Academy Awards, director Bong Joon Ho made history when his dark comedic thriller Parasite became the first non-English language film to win Best Picture. Bong also won for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. By the time Parasite released, he had been making films for nearly two decades, but the overwhelming success of the Oscar winner elevated Bong to new heights, raising anticipation for what he’d do next. Six years later, Bong returned with the sci-fi comedy Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson. Despite earning positive reviews (77% on Rotten Tomatoes), the film disappointed at the box office. However, it’s finding new life on streaming.

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According to FlixPatrol, which measures the popularity of titles across various streaming services, Mickey 17 is the No. 9 movie on Netflix worldwide. By the site’s metrics, it has a score of 117, placing it ahead of Cradle 2 the Grave (98) on the chart. Mickey 17 is only available on Netflix in select international markets. In the United States, it’s currently streaming on HBO Max.

Mickey 17 Is a Sci-Fi Comedy That’s Worth Watching

Mickey 17 had a long and winding journey to the big screen. Its release date was moved several times; at one point, it was scheduled to premiere in March 2024 before it was pushed back to 2025, cycling through multiple windows before Warner Bros. settled on March 2025. The constant shuffling of the release date suggested that WB wasn’t entirely sure what they had on their hands and didn’t know the best place to slot it. In the end, Mickey 17 disappointed at the box office, grossing $133.3 million worldwide against a production budget of $118 million. Despite that mixed reception commercially, Mickey 17 is still worth watching.

It may not reach the heights of Parasite, but Mickey 17 is an entertaining slice of satire, offering up the social and political commentary one would expect from a Bong Joon Ho movie. In the film, Pattinson stars as Mickey Barnes, who signs up to become an “Expendable” for a crew traveling to the planet Niflheim, where humans are attempting to build a colony. Like Parasite, much of the humor in Mickey 17 is darkly comic; as an Expendable, Mickey is frequently put in dangerous situations that lead to his death. Whenever Mickey dies, a new copy is printed out, highlighting how the company in charge of the expedition views Mickey (and other people) as equipment that can easily be replaced rather than a human being with a life worth living.

Mickey 17 is yet another impeccable showcase of Robert Pattinson’s range. In the film, he’s required to play multiple versions of the same character, finding ways to make each one distinct. This is most apparent in the movie’s central conflict. When Mickey 17 is mistakenly pronounced dead, Mickey 18 is printed and eventually crosses paths with his predecessor. The two Mickeys are initially at odds with each other as they debate which one should live, with Pattinson going all out to alter his mannerisms and speech patterns so audiences never lose track of which Mickey is which. There are also some excellent cloning effects on display that truly sell the illusion that two Pattinsons are on screen at once.

Pattinson is surrounded by a standout supporting cast that includes the likes of Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, Steven Yeun, and Naomi Ackie. Each actor memorably brings their character to life, filling an integral role in the multi-faceted story. Mickey 17 is an ambitious swing from Bong Joon Ho, covering a lot of narrative ground and thematic material. You can tell the director looked to make the most of his opportunity with a big Hollywood studio budget. It unfortunately didn’t pan out the way everyone hoped at the box office, but the film seems to be getting the audience it rightfully deserves on streaming.