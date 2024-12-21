10 Genuinely Great Hallmark Christmas Movies My Husband Enjoyed

Convincing your boyfriend, husband, or partner to watch Hallmark Christmas movies with you doesn’t have to be totally miserable. It’s easy enough to find a handful of excellent Hallmark Christmas flicks that he’ll actually enjoy. And the good news? We also know exactly where you can go to stream awesome new Hallmark Christmas movies as well, including Peacock. When it comes to men, a few things tend to catch their attention. Anything relating to sports, heroes, or sci-fi is probably your best bet. Fortunately, Christmas movies on Hallmark don’t always just focus on lovey-dovey couples falling for each other during the holiday season. They also include plots that can captivate attention from you and your male partner for the coziest date nights ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story

Tons of attention has been aimed at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL team thanks to the relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, and some movie lovers are convinced Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story is a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie that was released in honor of the power couple. If your partner is a football fan, then this is easily a movie they would enjoy. It focuses on a woman named Alana with a family who cheers for the Kansas City Chiefs as their favorite football team. Along the way, Alana falls in love with the Director of Fan Engagement, a gent named Derrick. This movie blends light-hearted romance with endless nods to football (including some surprise cameos).

Jingle Bell Run

Another sports-themed pick, hockey fans on the other hand will likely gravitate toward watching Jingle Bell Run. This Hallmark Christmas movie focuses on a school teacher named Avery who’s far from adventurous. She doesn’t like putting herself out there, but when she’s thrust into a position to leave her comfort zone, she develops feelings for a former hockey player named Wes.

Avery and Wes pair up together to dominate in a Christmas-themed competition show that gives them a chance to take home an incredible grand prize. Her wittiness, intelligence, and mental brilliance meshes well with his physical strength and capabilities. Although Wes doesn’t play tons of hockey in this movie, his hockey skills certainly come into play during the competition.

Christmas Homecoming

If your boyfriend or husband totally respects individuals who dedicate their lives to the military, then you’re in luck with Christmas Homecoming. This Hallmark Christmas movie tells the story of a military widow who rents out an apartment space to an army captain who’s in the process of recovering from an injury he sustained in battle. Although she’s working on healing and mourning the loss of her spouse, she realizes it’s possible to find love again as she grows closer to the army captain. They link up to work on a Christmas fundraising event together and develop deeper romantic feelings for each other with each passing day.

Christmas in Notting Hill

Soccer is one of the most beloved sports globally, so the idea of attracting your boyfriend or husband to a Hallmark Christmas movie focused on soccer is a brilliant idea. After all, there’s a reason so many fans were impressed when Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney invested in Mexico, soccer club, Necaxa, which they did after investing in Wrexham’s team.

Christmas in Notting Hill tells the story of a former soccer star named Graham who refuses to make time for his love life. Since he’s focused on perfecting his craft as a soccer star, dating has always been on the back burner for him. When he goes home to Notting Hill for Christmas, he crosses paths with a women he’s attracted to named Georgia. Slowly but surely, she changes his mind about making time for romance.

Journey Back to Christmas

Sci-fi lovers will find exactly what they’re looking for when watching Journey Back to Christmas. Do sci-fi movies like Time Cut about time travel and other mind-bending topics catch your boyfriend or husband’s attention? If so, then Journey Back to Christmas will certainly do the same.

Journey Back to Christmas focuses on a World War II-era nurse who magically transports through time to 2016. While trying to navigate through the modern world, she bumps into a man who teaches her what true love is for the first time in her life. Time travel movies like this one tend to be perfect for deep and philosophical thinkers.

Love on the Slopes

Love on the Slopes is a wonderful movie to watch with your boyfriend or husband if they happen to be an extreme sports enthusiast. This movie focuses on an extreme sport enthusiast named Cole who finds love with a New York City-based journalist named Alex. She travels to Ridgeline Resort to write an article about his competition, and at first, he doesn’t feel like she belongs in such a competitive environment. As time progresses, they grow closer and realize they have far more in common than they would have guessed based on their initial introduction. This movie hones in on the fears she experiences as she witnesses the man she loves participating in extreme sports that could leave him injured.

Holiday for Heroes

Holiday for Heroes is an ideal movie for folks who have unwavering admiration and respect for war heroes and veterans. This Hallmark Channel Christmas movie tells the story of a woman named Audrey and a soldier named Matt who have been writing love letters back-and-forth to each other for years. Although they’ve never actually met in real life, they know for a fact that their feelings for each other are deep, true, and genuine. Eventually, they stumble upon the opportunity to meet each other face-to-face. From there, they figure out if the love they share in written words actually translates into a human connection.

Next Stop, Christmas

Next Stop, Christmas is another sci-fi-style Hallmark Christmas movie with a plot focused on time travel. If time travel subject matter in a movie like Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is something that would captivate attention from your boyfriend or husband, then rest assured that they’ll also be interested in Next Stop, Christmas.

In this film, a woman named Angie does everything in her power to make it home to celebrate Christmas in 2021. For some strange reason, she gets dropped off by public transit in her hometown instead –– and the year rewinds back to 2011. She has to figure out how to celebrate the holidays in a time and place she hasn’t seen for a decade.

Checkin’ It Twice

Checkin’ It Twice is a sports-centered Hallmark Christmas movie focused on a professional athlete. A hockey player named Scott catches feelings for a real estate agent named Ashley. He’s in the midst of a career crisis after learning that his team has traded him to a small town that doesn’t exactly pique his interest.

Fortunately for him, after meeting Ashley, he realizes that living in a small town might not be so bad. Ashley lives in a cozy cottage near her super-loving family members. They all make Scott feel welcome and accepted. The burn of losing out on a lavish city lifestyle slowly starts to heal as he spends more time in Ashley’s presence.

Catch a Christmas Star

Basketball is a popular sport to watch, which is why Catch a Christmas Star is worth adding to your watchlist. The Hallmark Christmas movie tells the story of a pop star named Nikki who falls head over heels in love with a high school basketball coach named Chris.

Chris is a widower, suffering the loss of his wife, but he still remembers his high school romance with Nikki from when they were still teenagers. When Chris and Nikki reconnect years later in their adulthood, they must decide if reconciling forever is the right move or not. Chris’s basketball coach coaching career is highlighted in this movie, along with his budding love story with Nikki.