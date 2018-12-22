The 2018 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Animated Movie

Welcome once again to the annual ComicBook.com Golden Issue Awards! Every year, the staff here at ComicBook.com takes a look back at the year as a whole and selects the best of what comics, movies, television, anime, and games had to offer.

2018 saw a horde of great animated films hit theaters around the world. As expected, Disney and Pixar had a couple of highly celebrated adventures. Unlike other years however, they weren’t without competition. Sony came in late with a heavy awards favorite, DC’s adolescent heroes got in on the action, and even an anime feature film made some serious waves with our staff. But at the end of the day, one movie rose above the rest.

And the winner of Best Animated Movie is…

Disney-Pixar’s Incredibles 2!

On one hand, it’s no surprise that Pixar’s latest movie took home the award for Best Animated Movie. Pixar has done nothing but churn out hits for more than two decades, and it seems like the studio always has a stronghold on awards contention. Incredibles 2 was also a massive commercial and critical success, with Brad Bird delivering yet another hit.

However, this award will come with a slight asterisk. When the nominations were initially compiled, and voting took place, a couple of writers had already seen Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and insisted that it be included as a nominee. However, it’s probable that the movie didn’t receive many votes because almost no one had had the chance to view it.

Now that the film has come out, just about everyone is raving about its quality. There’s a good chance that, had it been released before the votes were cast, it would’ve provided Incredibles 2 with serious competition. We’ll never fully know how things would’ve shaken out had Spider-Verse been widely available.

Regardless of the timeline surrounding Into the Spider-Verse, Incredibles 2 is still a fantastic movie, and it’s more than worthy of winning this award.

