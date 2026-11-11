42 Years Later, This Sci-Fi Masterpiece With a 90% RT Score Is Back in the Global Streaming Charts

There are some movies that become ingrained in pop culture for several generations of cinemagoers and than there are movies that almost become a part of life itself. One such movie was doing AI when the idea of robots and computer programs being able to think for themselves was still firmly in the realms of science fiction, but for James Cameron it led to an idea that would make a star of Arnold Schwarzenegger, create one of the bleakest visions of a future where machines rule the world, and led to one of the greatest movie sequels of all time. The film is The Terminator, the 1984 grungy sci-fi action movie that delivered one of the most memorable movies of the decade, and four decades later the movie’s subject matter is more relevant than ever. Perhaps that is why the film has now come back to the streaming chart on HBO Max.

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The Terminator is the first chapter in the story of humanity’s fight against sentient machines that take over the world after being self-aware. In the future, one person leads a rebellion against the machines, John Connor. In the film, a terminator, played with menacing ease by Schwarzenegger in a movie that has very little dialogue for his character, is sent back to the past to kill John’s mother, Sarah, before she can conceive the child that will become the biggest threat to the machine’s future dominance of the world. With the help of Kyle Reece – John’s eventual father – Sarah must stay one step ahead of the unstoppable robot that will do whatever it takes to complete its mission and kill her. Whether you have seen it a dozen times before, or are to watch it for the first time, The Terminator is a movie that, like many of Cameron’s projects, was made to last, and it easily stands up against the most recent sci-fi movies. The film’s 90% and 89% Rotten Tomatoes score from critics and audiences respectively is reason enough for the tense, action masterpiece to have found its way back to the streaming chart.

The Terminator Is One of the Best and Most Prophetic Sci-Fi Movies of the 1980s

While many sci-fi movies of the 80s were focused on neon cityscapes and flying cars, The Terminator managed to deliver one of the most devastatingly realistic dystopian futures, even if at the time those watching did not know it. In 1984, computers were in their infancy, able to do basic, boring tasks and just about make a few colored dots move around a screen with a cute little “bip” noise. For those watching The Terminator in cinemas, the idea of computers being able to take over the world and time-travel was as sci-fi as you could get. Four decades later, those ideas are not quite as far away from reality as many people would like, with the swift and seemingly unstoppable rise of AI models leading some people to believe that we are heading for the very scenario James Cameron dreamt up all those years ago.

Cameron himself has seen the similarities between his classic movie and the current need for tech companies to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible, and that is why he has suggested that he wants to return to the Terminator franchise with a new movie. However, by his own admission, keeping science fiction ahead of science fact is a much harder task now, with the director saying that by the time he comes up with a story, real world technology will have probably already advanced beyond it. Whether we get a new Terminator movie with a completely new story about a dystopian AI future or not, The Terminator‘s return to the streaming charts proves that the film has lost none of its appeal with audiences.

Is The Terminator still one of the best sci-fi movies of all time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.