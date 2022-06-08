Adam Sandler's Latest Movie Dominated Streaming Charts for Netflix

The partnership between Adam Sandler and Netflix continues to dominate the streaming space. The beloved comedian has released several movies with Netflix and most have been substantial hits. Murder Mystery, which also starred Jennifer Aniston, remains one of the biggest original films in Netflix history and has a sequel on the way. Last month, Netflix released Sandler's latest film, Hustle, and it was another massive success for the streaming service.

On Thursday, Nielsen released the numbers for the top streaming movies and shows from June 6th through June 12th, and Hustle was the biggest film in all of streaming during that span. The Netflix basketball drama was viewed for more than 1.2 billion minutes that week, according to Nielsen, nearly tripling the total of the second-place film. Interceptor, a Netflix action film that Elsa Pataky, came in second for the week with 413 million minutes.

Sandler stars in Hustle alongside Queen Latifah, Juancho Hernangomez, Ben Foster, Kenny Smith, Anthony Edwards, Jordan Hull, Maria Botto, Ainhoa Pillet, Raul Castillo, Jaleel White, Heidi Gardner, and Robert Duvall.

In addition to his starring role, Sandler is producing the film alongside LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Allen Covert, Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, and Zack Roth. Hustle is directed by Jeremiah Zagar, with a screenplay written by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters.

You can check out the official synopsis for Hustle below:

"Stanley Sugerman's (Adam Sandler) love for basketball is unparalleled, but the travel weary Philadelphia 76ers scout who has higher ambitions of being a coach remains stuck on the road looking for the next unknown talent. His search around the world leads him to Spain, when he discovers Bo Cruz (NBA player Juancho Hernangómez), an incredible streetball player with a troubled past. Stanley and Bo connect on and off the court, with their passion for the game and as loving family men who want to prove they can win, in basketball and in life. With the support of Stanley's wife, Teresa (Queen Latifah), can the underdogs come out on top?"

What did you think of Hustle on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!