Fan-Favorite Adam Sandler Movie Returns to Netflix Top 10

The Sandman is once again reminding everyone why he's the King of Netflix. Adam Sandler has been delivering big numbers on Netflix for years now, as fans tune in to just about every movie the actor and producer releases on the service. It's not just new Sandler originals that do well on Netflix, either. Just about any Adam Sandler movie can arrive on Netflix and instantly become one of the streamer's most popular titles.

This week, Grown Ups is the film proving Sandler's streaming popularity. The comedy "team-up" title was a massive hit when it was first released in 2010, and it's clear that it still connects with audiences more than a decade later. After being added back to the Netflix lineup recently, Grown Ups is once again popping up in the Netflix Top 10.

Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows Grown Ups as one of the most popular films on the entire service, despite being released more than 10 years ago. Seeing Adam Sandler on a poster carries a lot of weight with Netflix subscribers.

You can check out the full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 list below.