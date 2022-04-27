Fan-Favorite Adam Sandler Movie Returns to Netflix Top 10
The Sandman is once again reminding everyone why he's the King of Netflix. Adam Sandler has been delivering big numbers on Netflix for years now, as fans tune in to just about every movie the actor and producer releases on the service. It's not just new Sandler originals that do well on Netflix, either. Just about any Adam Sandler movie can arrive on Netflix and instantly become one of the streamer's most popular titles.
This week, Grown Ups is the film proving Sandler's streaming popularity. The comedy "team-up" title was a massive hit when it was first released in 2010, and it's clear that it still connects with audiences more than a decade later. After being added back to the Netflix lineup recently, Grown Ups is once again popping up in the Netflix Top 10.
Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows Grown Ups as one of the most popular films on the entire service, despite being released more than 10 years ago. Seeing Adam Sandler on a poster carries a lot of weight with Netflix subscribers.
You can check out the full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 list below.
1. How it Ends
"Worried about his pregnant fiancee amid a sudden cataclysm, a young lawyer embarks on a dangerous road trip west with his future father-in-law."
2. White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch
"All the cool kids were wearing it. This documentary explores A&F's pop culture reign in the late '90s and early 2000s and how it thrived on exclusion."
3. Shrek
"On a mission to retrieve a princess from a fire-breathing dragon, gruff ogre Shrek teams up with an unlikely compatriot — a wisecracking donkey."
4. Cleaner
"After years as a detective, Tom runs a business specializing in cleaning up crime scenes, but a new gig at a ritzy house reveals a possible cover-up."
5. Shrek Forever After
"Shrek's world gets turned upside down after he makes a deal with Rumpelstiltskin. Can Donkey, Fiona, and Puss in Boots help him make things right?"
6. Shrek 2
"Back in Far Far Away, Shrek and Fiona share news of their marriage. But a sinister plan involving Prince Charming threatens their 'happily ever after.'"
7. Gangubai Kathiawadi
"Du[ed and sold to a brothel, a young woman fearlessly reclaims her power, using underworld connections to preside over the world she was once a pawn in."
8. The Blind Side
"A teen without a home finds success on and off the football field after he's taken in by a determined mom and her affluent family. Based on a true story."
9. The Adam Project
"After accidentally crash-landing in 2022, time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed teams up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future."
10. Grown Ups
"Mourning the loss of their beloved junior high school basketball coach, five middle-aged pals reunite at a lake house and rediscover the joys of being a kid."