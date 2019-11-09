Agents of SHIELD Star Clark Gregg Cast in Amy Poehler’s New Netflix Film

Clark Gregg is best known for playing Agent Phil Coulson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and will soon say goodbye to the character when the seventh and final season of Agents of SHIELD airs next year. While there’s always a chance he’ll show up again the Marvel films as he did in this year’s Captain Marvel, the actor has wrapped on Agents of SHIELD and there’s currently no news on whether or not he’ll be reprising the role again. However, Gregg does have some non-Marvel projects in the works, and they seem quite promising. Deadline recently reported that Gregg will be joining the cast of Moxie, the new Netflix movie based on the young adult book of the same name by Jennifer Mathieu.

Moxie is being directed by Amy Poehler (Wine Country) and will also feature Marcia Gay Harden (Mystic River), Hadley Robinson (Utopia), Josephine Langford (Into the Dark), Lauren Tsai (Legion), Patrick Schwarzenegger (Midnight Sun), Ike Barinholtz (Neighbors), Sydney Park (The Walking Dead), Nico Hiraga (Booksmart), Alycia Pascual-Peña (Chase), Anjelika Washington (Young Sheldon), Josie Totah (Jesse), Sabrina Haskett (Deidra & Laney Rob a Train) and newcomers Charlie Hall and Joshua Darnell Walker.

According to Deadline, the film is being written by Tamara Chestna (After) and is “about a girl (Robinson) from a small town who is inspired by her mother’s Riot Girl past and starts a feminist revolution at her high school.” Poehler is producing alongside Kim Lessing under their Paper Kite label with Morgan Sackett and David Hyman.

As for Agents of SHIELD, executive producer Jeffrey Bell and co-showrunner Jed Whedon recently teased that the upcoming final season will be an explosive one.

“I’ll say this: We swung for the fences in season seven. And sometimes when you swing for the fence, you hit home runs…,” Bell told TV Line.

“There are some bonkers episodes [coming],” Whedon added. He also teased that the upcoming season features “some of our most purely entertaining episodes, and we hope people enjoy them as much as we did. We definitely swung for the fences.”

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Leopold Fitz), Henry Simmons (Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

Moxie does not yet have a release date, but the first six seasons of Agents of SHIELD are available to stream on Netflix.