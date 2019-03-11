Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ Full Trailer Arriving Tuesday Morning

After a couple of very exciting teasers, and a lot of debate about Will Smith’s live-action Genie, Disney is finally ready to release the first full-length Aladdin trailer.

The news was confirmed by Good Morning America on Monday, as a tweet from the ABC variety show noted that Tuesday morning’s episode would indeed include the exclusive world premiere of the first full Aladdin trailer.

“TOMORROW,” begins the tweet, “A GMA WORLD PREMIERE – the first full trailer of [Disney’s Aladdin], LIVE.”

The debut of this trailer on Good Morning America shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, given the Disney connection. ABC is owned by Disney, which is why so many major trailers make their debut on GMA. Disney owns both Marvel and Lucasfilm, in addition to its own pantheon of properties, so many of those films see their trailers arrive GMA or events hosted on an ABC network.

After the first two Aladdin teasers arrived online, there was plenty of backlash from fans regarding Will Smith’s portrayal of the Genie. Unfortunately, his take will forever be compared to the impeccable performance from Robin Williams in the original animated film, but Smith has made it clear that he wants to make his iteration stand on its own.

“Whenever you’re doing things that are iconic, it’s always terrifying,” Smith said. “The question is always: Where was there meat left on the bone? Robin didn’t leave a lot of meat on the bone with the character.

“[Williams] infused the character with a timeless version of himself,” he continued. “I started to feel confident that I could deliver something that was an homage to Robin Williams but was musically different. Just the flavor of the character would be different enough and unique enough that it would be in a different lane, versus trying to compete.”

Disney’s Aladdin is set to hit theaters on May 24th.

