Disney Claims Top 3 Spots for 2019 Box Office

Disney’s Aladdin is currently dazzling audiences at the box office, and it looks like it helped the House of Mouse cross a pretty big milestone in the process. As a new report from Deadline points out, Aladdin has earned over $203 million on the domestic box office scale, making it the third Disney film this year – behind Avengers: Endgame ($818 million) and Captain Marvel ($426 million) – to do so. This means that, at the time of this writing, Disney holds the top three highest-grossing spots for this year’s box office.

On the worldwide scale, Disney holds three of the top five spots at the 2019 box office, with Aladdin currently trailing behind The Wandering Earth and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given the number of high-profile films that Disney has on its slate this year, this milestone at the domestic box office probably isn’t too much of a surprise. With titles like Toy Story 4, The Lion King, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker still set to debut, it’s safe to assume that Disney’s 2019 box office reign could continue. Even with Disney gaining a bit of a reputation for producing box office smashes, the landmark success of some of this year’s films has still taken certain creative teams by surprise.

“We were def surprised,” Avengers: Endgame co-director Anthony Russo explained in April. “You could never predict something like this.”

“We saw numbers coming in Tuesday from the international market,” Joe Russo added. “We had good momentum — it’s sort of shock and awe. It’s a testament to serialized storytelling and this movie is benefited from that.”

But even with certain Marvel films grossing higher than others at the box office, those involved with Marvel have hinted that it doesn’t profoundly impact the immediate slate of films.

“The truth is we haven’t done that honestly,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said earlier this year. “I mean we’ve had plans, we always hope films will do well enough that we can make more films. [Black] Panther did and then some as you point out. But none of the stories as we’ve wanted to tell them, have altered yet based on somebody’s box office success. That being said, of course, Wakanda and Panther and his amazing, amazing, group of characters will be seen in many different ways in the future.”

Avengers: Endgame and Disney’s Aladdin are both in theaters now.