Aladdin To Become Third Disney Movie To Cross $300 Million At Box Office This Year

Disney is adding some additional footage to Avengers: Endgame to help it bridge the gap to Avatar, but that’s not the only Disney film in theaters that continues to bring in money at the box office. Disney’s live-action Aladdin is also still generating revenue, and on Friday the film pulled in another $2.9 million. That’s quite impressive on its own, especially with so many other films in theaters at the moment, but it also means Aladdin is on the precipice of surpassing $300 million domestically, and that will be the third Disney film to cross that threshold this year.

Once Aladdin surpasses $300 million it will join Captain Marvel ($426 million) and Avengers: Endgame ($837 million) in that elite club. More than likely it will by the end of the year be at least one of four films in that club, as Disney’s Toy Story could join it by the time its run is over. As it stands it is at $196 million domestic.

Before Friday Aladdin had brought in $299,416,946 million domestically and another $524,732,584 million internationally, resulting in a worldwide total of $824,149,530 million. Aladdin has been in theaters for over 5 weeks, so it remains to be seen how much longer it will stay in theaters. If it can stick around for a while, it could end up hitting the $900 million mark, but that remains to be seen.

You can check out the official description for Aladdin below.

“A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic, “Aladdin” is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, “Aladdin” is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney’s “Aladdin.” The film stars Will Smith as the Genie; Mena Massoud as Aladdin; Naomi Scott as Jasmine; Marwan Kenzari as Jafar; Navid Negahban as the Sultan; Nasim Pedrad as Dalia and Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders.

“Aladdin” is produced by Dan Lin, p.g.a., and Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a., with Kevin De La Noy and Marc Platt serving as executive producers. Eight-time Academy Award®-winning composer Alan Menken provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Oscar®-winning lyricists Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and includes two new songs written by Menken and lyrics by Oscar and Tony Award®-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.”

Aladdin is in theaters now.