Aladdin Rags To Wishes TV Spot Reveals More New Footage Of Will Smith’s Genie

Guy Ritchie will be bringing the world of Aladdin to live-action life later this year, and a new TV spot puts the focus on Aladdin’s rise from rags to riches. As you can see in the new spot above, Aladdin is used to making the bets of a given situation, even when that means breaking into the palace. Jasmine is shocked to see him at her door, but as you can see she is also intrigued, asking him how he got past the guards. He admits it was a challenge, but he made it work, though Jasmine still doesn’t think he should’ve done it.

Jasmine says “You cannot just break into a palace like you own the place”, but Aladdin responds “if you don’t have anything you have to act like you own everything.” We’re not sure that’s the soundest logic, but you know what, he sold it with conviction, so we’re going with it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We also see more of Aladdin and Jafar’s interactions as he pitches the Cave of Wonders to him as well as a snippet of a scene where Aladdin is surrounded by guards only to be backed up by Will Smith‘s Genie using a show of force. We then see another sequence where Aladdin and Genie are in the center of a bunch of fireworks and another closeup of Smith’s Genie showing off his gauntlets, jewelry, and tattoos.

You can check out the TV spot in the video above and the official description for Aladdin can be found below.

“A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic, “Aladdin” is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, “Aladdin” is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney’s “Aladdin.” The film stars Will Smith as the Genie; Mena Massoud as Aladdin; Naomi Scott as Jasmine; Marwan Kenzari as Jafar; Navid Negahban as the Sultan; Nasim Pedrad as Dalia and Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders.



“Aladdin” is produced by Dan Lin, p.g.a., and Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a., with Kevin De La Noy and Marc Platt serving as executive producers. Eight-time Academy Award®-winning composer Alan Menken provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Oscar®-winning lyricists Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and includes two new songs written by Menken and lyrics by Oscar and Tony Award®-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.”

Aladdin hits theaters on May 24th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!