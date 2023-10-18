Alec Baldwin's Rust Shooting Case to Return to Grand Jury as New Details Emerge

Alec Baldwin's case from the set of Rust might be headed back to court. On Tuesday, NBC News reported that New Mexico prosecutors intend to charge Baldwin with the crime of involuntary manslaughter, related to the accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021. According to their reporting, the parties recently discussed a plea deal to a petty misdemeanor charge, but that was rescinded over the past weekend. The renewed interest in the case is in part because prosecutors have reportedly found new evidence with regards to the safety conditions on the set of Rust, something that was first reported in August of this year. According to previous findings by special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis, the Colt .45 revolver used by Baldwin on Rust's set would only fire if the trigger had been pulled. This goes against previous claims from Baldwin and his leal team, which argued that the gun had been modified before the incident. The case is expected to be brought before a grand jury in November, and if convicted, the charge could carry up to eighteen months in prison.

"We believe that based on our lengthy and detailed investigation that it is appropriate for a grand jury in New Mexico to make a decision on whether the case should proceed," Morrissey told NBC News in a statement.

"It is unfortunate that a terrible tragedy has been turned into this misguided prosecution," Baldwin's attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said in a statement. "We will answer any charges in court."

What Happened on the Set of Rust?

The Rust shooting occurred on October 22, 2021, when a gun held by Baldwin during a scene led to Hutchins' death and injuries for director Joel Souza.

"The Santa Fe County sheriff's office confirms that two individuals were shot during filming of a scene on the set of the movie western Rust," the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement at the time. "According to investigators it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged. Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged."

What Is Rust About?

Rust stars Baldwin — who also co-produces the film — as the titular outlaw Harland Rust, whose 13-year-old grandson is convicted of an accidental murder. The film follows Rust's attempt to break his grandson out of prison, as well as their journey on the run from U.S. Marshal wood Helm (played by Jensen Ackles) and bounty hunter Fenton "Preacher" Lang (played by Travis Fimmel). The film is written and directed by Souza.

Hanna Gutierrez Reed, who worked as an armorer on the film, is set to go to trial in December of this year for involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering. Baldwin was previously charged with involuntary manslaughter, but those charges were dropped in April of this year. Production on Rust recently resumed earlier this year amid Baldwin's manslaughter charges.

What do you think of the latest update regarding Alec Baldwin's Rust case? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!