The Dark Knight Rises' Anne Hathaway Strips Down For Pillow Challenge

Look, people are b-o-r-e-d bored being on lockdown during the Coronavirus Pandemic. That boredom has led to trends like the #PillowChallenge, which challenges people to re-fashion household pillows into miniskirts, using just a belt around the waist. Naturally, the trend reached the next level when celebrities hopped onboard and starting doing it - and now we've arrived at the moment The Dark Knight Rises star Anne Hathaway got onboard. Hathaway took to Instagram to show off her version of the Pillow Challenge, and it was an especially great treat for Disney fans. That's because Anne Hathaway took Pillow Challenge to the next, next level with a Princess Diaries throwback!

“A Queen is never late; everyone else is simply early.” - Anne Hathaway

If you don't know that quote, we have to question your whereabouts in the early 2000s. Julie Andrews' Queen Clarisse Renaldi stands among the Disney queen greats, for lines just like that. Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis is also one of the iconic Disney princesses - in part for fashion statements just like the one above. If nothing else, Hathaway has definitely not lost her regal touch. She knocked it out of the park with this one. Hathaway will soon be back in the minds of fans of DC films everywhere, as a new Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) takes the screen, in the upcoming The Batman reboot.

Other big celebs who have jumped into the Pillow Challenge include Tracee Ellis Ross and Halle Berry - who both knocked it out of the park, as well. Click the links to check those out.

If you haven't checked out The Princess Diaries, then you should probably fire up Disney+ and give it a watch. You can check out the synopsis, below:

"Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway), an awkward San Francisco teenager, has just learned her deceased father, Philippe Renaldi (Rene Auberjonois), was the Crown Prince of Genovia. To keep the royal reigns from passing to another family due to a broken bloodline, Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Dame Julie Andrews) seeks the favor of her estranged granddaughter in hopes that she will take her father's place as the Crown Princess. While Mia contemplates her future, her grandmother insists on turning her from a social misfit to a lady fit for the throne. What these two discover about each other is that blood is more important than bloodlines."

