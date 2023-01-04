Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Reveals New Quantum Realm Photo

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania revealed a new look at Janet Van Dyne and Hank Pym in the Quantum Realm. USA Today was given a new still from the upcoming MCU feature and fans are chomping at the bit to see what Marvel has planned this time. Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas seem to be a little bit worse for wear in the image. They're in the distinct Quantum Realm disguises that the trailers have seen them in so far. Whatever they're doing once being sucked into the space, the duo is trying to evade the notice of Kang the Conqueror. It feels like he and Janet have some serious history from the time that she was stuck in the Quantum Realm. But, we'll all find out in a month. Check out the new image down below!

Empire Magazine spoke to director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen headed into Quanrtumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

A new still from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has been released.



"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

Marvel has a neat synopsis for the big trip down to the Quantum Realm: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

