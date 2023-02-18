Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Cut Out A Major Character

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has finally made its way into theaters and fans have gotten their first taste of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 5. Quantumania has been getting some of the worst reviews that the MCU has ever seen and has quickly become the second Marvel Studios film to receive a rotten score on Rotten Tomatoes. Although, the verified audience score for the film has been getting the opposite response, with most fans loving what they saw in theaters. Like with all films, Marvel shot some things that didn't exactly make it into the final cut of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. A brand new Instagram post from child actor Lucas Grant has revealed that in one cut of the film, Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) had children. The cut scene could be a moment from the multiverse, but its honestly up in the air and we won't find out until someone who worked in the film speaks out on it.

The most recent Marvel Studios project to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters now!

