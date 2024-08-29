Apartment 7A: Paramount Releases Trailer for Rosemary’s Baby Prequel

Paramount has released the trailer for Apartment 7A, a new prequel to Rosemary’s Baby that hails from producers Jon Krasinski and Michael Bay. The movie, which stars Julia Garner, is set for release on September 27th, but will first debut at Fantastic Fest on September 20th. Produced for Paramount+ in cooperation with Paramount Pictures, the movie envisions a young woman terrorized in the years before Rosemary Woodhouse. It’s the latest attempt to cash in on the story, which is based on a novel by Ira Levin. In addition to the acclaimed 1968 film, the property has spawned a sequel and a TV remake.

You can see the trailer below.

After the original film, which was directed by fugitive Roman Polanski, Rosemary’s Baby expanded its universe with the 1976 TV movie Look What’s Happened to Rosemary’s Baby. The movie successfully launched a titular franchise, which includes a 1976 made-for-TV sequel, an upcoming streaming exclusive prequel (2024), and a television series adaptation.

Here’s the official synopsis for the film:

An ambitious young dancer Terry Gionoffrio (Julia Garner, Ozark) dreams of fame and fortune in New York City, but after suffering a devastating injury, an older, wealthy couple (Dianne Wiest, I Care a Lot, and Kevin McNally, Pirates of the Caribbean film series) welcomes her into their home in the luxury apartment building the Bramford. When fellow resident and influential Broadway producer (Jim Sturgess, Across the Universe) offers her another chance at fame, it seems that all her dreams are finally coming true. However, after an evening she can’t fully remember, disturbing circumstances soon have her second-guessing the sacrifices she’s willing to make for her career as she realizes that something evil is living not only in Apartment 7A, but in the Bramford itself. Additional supporting cast includes Marli Siu (Everything I Know About Love), Andrew Buchan (All the Money in the World), Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean) and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Wonka).

Apartment 7A will arrive on Paramount+ on September 27th.