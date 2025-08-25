Aquaman Director and Star Have Disappointing Update on Their DCU Future (Exclusive)

When James Gunn and Peter Safran were announced as the filmmakers who would make the important decisions for DC Studios, audiences wondered how much of DC’s cinematic history would make the cut of what survived into the DC Universe. Given that Aquaman‘s Jason Momoa has already embraced a new role by playing Lobo in Supergirl, fans were prepared to move on from what we saw in the two Aquaman movies, though now Momoa’s costar Patrick Wilson and director James Wan have also confirmed that the series is behind them. Wilson will next be seen in The Conjuring: Last Rites, which hits theaters on September 5th.

When asked by ComicBook if he’d had conversations with James Gunn about the DCU, Wilson confessed, “No, never met him. So I have no relationship there. Obviously Peter, his partner, is our producer, so I’ve known Peter forever. I mean, we said what we needed to say with Orm, so yeah, I love the guy, love the character.”

Wan similarly addressed having DCU conversations, noting, “I haven’t really. Peter and I have just chatted briefly on the surface, but I’ve actually just taken a bit of a hiatus from directing and just taking a break for my mental health because directing just takes so much out of you physically and mentally and emotionally. And so, who knows? Never say never. But for now, I’m slowly getting back in there. I tell you what I would be keen to do is, I love the idea of maybe getting back into horror.”

Sadly, this is only the latest update about the future of the Aquaman series and how it fits into the DCU, even with an Aquaman appearance in Peacemaker.

Just last month, Gunn himself confirmed on Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn, “I don’t think Aquaman is canon … It’s unlikely that Aquaman is a famous hero in the DCU as Superman and Peacemaker Season 2 is happening.”

Understandably, this will disappoint some fans of the DC hero and his roster of supporting characters, but this does also mean a batch of new performers will have the opportunity to put their own stamp on the figures.

As fans wait for updates on the DCU, they can see Wilson in The Conjuring: Last Rites, which is described, “Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reunite for one last case as renowned, real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in a powerful and spine-chilling addition to the global box office-breaking franchise.”

Stay tuned for updates on the future of the DCU. The Conjuring: Last Rites lands in theaters on September 5th.

