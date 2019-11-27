Rian Johnson Shares Throwback Video to First Looper Screenings Following ArcLight Closure News

✖

The world of theatrical blockbusters has been thrown into unprecedented territory over the past year, with the COVID-19 pandemic bringing much of the movie theater industry to a standstill. Even as films target new release dates and circumstances begin to improve, the financial toll of the past year has been felt on multiple levels, including the closure of certain theaters and theater chains. The Arclight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters are the latest to do so, announcing on Monday that they will be closing their doors permanently. The news quickly upset many movie creators and fans alike, including Knives Out and Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer-director Rian Johnson, who took to Twitter to share his love to the employees who worked at Arclight theaters. He then capped it off with a video from one of the early midnight screenings of his film Looper, in which he pretended to be an Arclight employee giving a list of announcements before the showing.

The Arclight Cinema and Pacific Theaters chains, which are run by the parent company Decurion, currently own over 300 locations, including the famous Cinerama Dome.

“After shutting our doors more than a year ago, today we must share the difficult and sad news that Pacific will not be reopening its ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres locations,” the company said in a statement. “This was not the outcome anyone wanted, but despite a huge effort that exhausted all potential options, the company does not have a viable way forward.”

“To all the Pacific and ArcLight employees who have devoted their professional lives to making our theaters the very best places in the world to see movies: we are grateful for your service and your dedication to our customers,” the company continued. “To our guests and members of the film industry who have made going to the movies such a magical experience over the years: our deepest thanks. It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve you.”

This is just the latest theater chain to be significantly hit by the pandemic, with Alamo Drafthouse recently filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and AMC Theatres reporting massive losses over the past year.

