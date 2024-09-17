John Cena Joins Mattel's Matchbox Car Movie

Peacemaker star John Cena is headed to Matchbox. According to Deadline, Cena will star in the live-action feature film inspired by Mattel's die-cast toy vehicle line. Additionally, Apple Original films has landed the film package from Skydance and Mattel Films. It was previously reported that Extraction director Sam Hargrave will direct the film, which will have a screenplay by David Coggeshall and Jonathan Tropper.

Currently, plot details about Matchbox are being kept under wraps, but according to the studio, "Matchbox will be inspired by Mattel's iconic real-world die-cast toy vehicle line by the same name. The legendary Matchbox brand was invented in 1953 by automotive enthusiast Jack Odell to solve a challenge for his daughter, who was allowed to take a toy to school only if it was small enough to fit in a matchbox. When his daughter's school friends too began clamoring for a 'matchbox car', an iconic brand was born. The high standards of authenticity for Matchbox die-cast cars have driven the brand for over 70 years and generations of fans. Today, two Matchbox cars are sold every second somewhere around the world." Matchbox is to be produced by Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger and Robbie Brenner for Mattel Films.

As for Cena, fans will see him return to another major franchise in 2025 — Peacemaker. The second season of the Max series is set to arrive in the latter half of next year.

"What you got to understand and keep in mind is I'm the guy who plays Peacemaker," Cena said in a recent interview. "So, when we come out with a show and it's the No. 1 show on Max and, finally, we take a character who is supposed to be dead, bring Peacemaker back to life, and people enjoy the universe and want to see more of it — but then you have a shift in the structure of how is calling the shots over at DC. James and Peter actually both called me and said, 'You know what, we want to take some time to do this right. But it's just going to take a little tie. And everybody's like, 'No wait, we just got to do a few things first. And we have this whole plan, and it's all going to work together. So, if you just trust us, we'll be okay.' And it seems like forever ago, now that we're filming every day, it seems like it will be just right around the corner that we're watching Season 2."

Keep checking with ComicBook for more details on Matchbox and Peacemaker Season 2.