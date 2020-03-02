Disney Unveils New Artemis Fowl Poster

The ever-popular story of young mastermind Artemis Fowl comes to life for the first time this year, thanks to a brand new feature film from Walt Disney Studios. Early Monday morning, a couple of months ahead of the movie’s big screen release in May, Disney unveiled a brand new trailer for Artemis Fowl, showing off the grand and fantastical world the fans of the books have been hoping to see on the screen. Along with it, the House of Mouse also revealed Artemis Fowl‘s full theatrical poster.

This poster features the titular character front and center, surrounded by both the enemies and allies he encounters on his journey into the world of fairies. Ferdia Shaw stars as Artemis Fowl and he’s joined by Colin Farrell, Judi Dench, Josh Gad, Lara McDonnell, Nonso Anozie, and Tamara Smart.

You can find Disney’s official synopsis for Artemis Fowl here:

“Disney’s Artemis Fowl, based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he seeks to find his father who has mysteriously disappeared. With the help of his loyal protector Butler, Artemis sets out to find him, and in doing so uncovers an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies. Deducing that his father’s disappearance is somehow connected to the secretive, reclusive fairy world, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan—so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.”

Artemis Fowl is directed by Kenneth Branagh and based on the novel of the same name from Eoin Colfer.

“Eoin Colfer created a landmark series of books and a totally original world of characters,” said Branagh. “We hope that fans familiar with this charismatic anti-hero, will also join a first-time cinema audience in enjoying a sea of surprises – cunning twists and turns in a typical Artemis Fowl style. His Irish adventures are breathless, exhilarating, energized escapades on a truly global scale. Inspired by his legendary cheekiness and wit, we’ve been privileged to introduce the myth from the page and hopefully create a new hero for the big screen. It’s been a real joy to be on that ride.”

Disney’s Artemis Fowl arrives in theaters on May 29th.