Artemis Fowl Disney+ Release Date Announced With New Trailer

Earlier this month it was announced that Disney’s feature film adaptation of Artemis Fowl would be forgoing a formal theatrical release and would instead be released straight to the Disney+ streaming platform. Now we know when to expect the film as Disney+ debuted a new promo for the film during their Disney Family Singalong special, confirming Artemis Fowl will be available for streaming on the platform starting Friday, June 12. The film won’t be available worldwide unfortunately but will be available to viewers in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UK & Ireland, France, Netherlands, and Italy. Check out the new teaser below!

“Artemis Fowl is a true original,” director Kenneth Branagh said in a statement. “In challenging times, a twelve year old criminal mastermind is one heck of a travelling companion. Smart, funny, and cool as mustard, he’ll take you to new worlds, meet unforgettable characters, and mix magic with mayhem. His own family is everything to him, and (although he’d never admit it), he’d be as proud as I am that families around the world will now be able to enjoy his first amazing screen adventures together, on Disney +.”

Based on the novel by Eoin Colfer, Artemis Fowl stars newcomer Ferdia Shaw as the titular son of a criminal mastermind, who embarks on a journey to find his missing father. Colin Farrell, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Josh McGuire, Nikesh Patel, Adrian Scarborough, and Judie Dench also star. The film is directed by Branagh from a script by Conor McPherson and Hamish McColl.

The adaptation of the classic children’s book was originally scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 29th, one of its many potential release dates after delays left the film in limbo for a time. After it was revealed that Artemis Fowl would be making the leap to streaming instead of playing in theaters, Disney executive chairman Bob Iger laster revealed that other films could be sent directly to Disney+

“There are some we’ve decided to put on Disney+,” he previously told Barron’s. “We already announced one, Artemis Fowl, that would have been released in theaters. Others we’ve simply delayed…In terms of movies going ahead after Artemis, there may be a few more that we end up putting directly onto Disney+, but for the most part a lot of the big tentpole Disney films, we’ll simply wait for slots. In some cases we’ve announced new ones already, but later on in the calendar.”

Disney+ recently crossed a major threshold by surpassing the 50 million paid subscribers milestone. Despite launching with less than 15% of the content that Netflix offers, Disney+ now has almost 1/3 the amount of subscribers as its biggest competition.