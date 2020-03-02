New Trailer for Disney’s Artemis Fowl Released

Walt Disney Studios and director Kenneth Branagh are set to bring the beloved story of Artemis Fowl to the screen for the first time. Based on the book by Eoin Colfer, the new Disney film looks to take audiences on a journey through the worlds of fantasy and espionage, following a young boy who must take over as the bridge between two worlds while also trying to find his missing father. While Artemis Fowl doesn’t arrive in theaters until May, Disney has released a brand new trailer for the movie, and it’s by far the best one yet.

Artemis Fowl features an all-star cast that includes Colin Farrell, Judi Dench, Josh Gad, Lara McDonnell, and Nonso Anozie. The young Ferdia Shaw plays the titular mastermind.

“Disney and Kenneth Branagh have magically found a way to extract my imagination, mixed in a dollop of Disney magic and projected the enchanted concoction onto the silver screen,” said Colfer. “I am very excited for audiences to see the film.”

“Eoin Colfer created a landmark series of books and a totally original world of characters,” added Branagh. “We hope that fans familiar with this charismatic anti-hero, will also join a first-time cinema audience in enjoying a sea of surprises – cunning twists and turns in a typical Artemis Fowl style. His Irish adventures are breathless, exhilarating, energized escapades on a truly global scale. Inspired by his legendary cheekiness and wit, we’ve been privileged to introduce the myth from the page and hopefully create a new hero for the big screen. It’s been a real joy to be on that ride.”

You can find Disney’s official synopsis for Artemis Fowl here:

“Disney’s Artemis Fowl, based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he seeks to find his father who has mysteriously disappeared. With the help of his loyal protector Butler, Artemis sets out to find him, and in doing so uncovers an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies. Deducing that his father’s disappearance is somehow connected to the secretive, reclusive fairy world, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan—so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.”

Disney’s Artemis Fowl arrives in theaters on May 29th.