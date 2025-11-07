Avatar Fans Get a Disney+ Bonus 6 Weeks Before Fire & Ash Release

Believe it or not, the wait for Avatar: Fire and Ash is about to come to an end. The third installment in James Cameron’s box office behemoth of a franchise hits theaters on December 19th, which is just six short weeks away. To build the hype ahead of the new film’s arrival, Disney is getting fans excited by releasing an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the Avatar franchise.

Friday morning saw Disney+ release the new documentary Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films, which dives deep into both Avatar: The Way of Water and the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash. According to Disney’s synopsis for the two-part docuseries, Fire and Water offers a “fascinating glimpse” into the making of the two Avatar sequels. There will also be a “first look” at Avatar: Fire and Ash, though the synopsis doesn’t confirm exactly what that first look will be. It could be as simple as a new trailer for Fire and Ash, but it could also be something more in-depth, like an extended scene from the film.

Making the Avatar Films is a little less than an hour-and-a-half in total, but it’s split between two different episodes. Both are now available to stream on Disney+. Oddly enough, this doc came out the same day that Peacock released a full special dedicated to Wicked and the upcoming sequel Wicked: For Good.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Is a Huge Event

As if coming on the heels of two previous franchise entries that each made more than $2 billion at the box office wasn’t enough to build the hype for Avatar: Fire and Ash, the release of a complete documentary certainly helps. This is going to be an enormous theatrical event, as evidenced by how studios are planning to advertise their biggest 2026 movies around its release.

There are going to be a couple of enormous movie teasers and trailers attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash when it hits theaters in December, representing what will likely be some of the biggest films of 2026.

Disney is rumored to be attaching the first teaser for Avengers: Doomsday to the new Avatar film. That would be incredibly early, since the movie doesn’t arrive until next December, but Disney and Marvel need the next Avengers team-up to be as successful as its predecessors. And while we’re on the subject of Marvel, there have also been rumblings of Sony debuting the first look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day alongside the new Avatar. Brand New Day hits theaters over the summer, so the timing works out a little better with that one.

One of the biggest points of conversation regarding trailers and Avatar: Fire and Ash is whether or not Universal will release the trailer for Christopher Nolan’s new epic The Odyssey alongside James Cameron’s latest. There are a lot of signs indicating that will be the case, and some theaters are already selling IMAX tickets for The Odyssey, so there’s no such thing as “too early” with that one.

Finally, some online rumors have also suggested that Supergirl could get a trailer with Avatar: Fire and Ash. That’s probably the smallest of the four films mentioned here, but on the heels of Superman this past summer, Supergirl is still poised to be a legitimate hit.

Avatar: Fire and Ash hits theaters everywhere on December 19th.