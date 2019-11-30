Avatar Sequel Shares Sneak Peek At Massive Mothership Sea Dragon

Avatar 2 is still on the way, and the crew for the film has wrapped their last production day for 2019. Originally the film was supposed to be due out a little over a year from now but has been pushed to 2021. But, a post on Twitter today from the official account gave fans a look at how shooting was going on the follow-up to the massive hit film. The picture along with the post showed off a massive structure that’s being called the Sea Dragon, it’s a new mothership for the series after the events of the first film. It’s been a long road here for James Cameron‘s project and people are warming up to the idea of a return visit to Pandora. Funny enough, most of the recent conversations around the film have revolved around other projects. Avengers: Endgame passed the first Avatar on the way to becoming the highest-grossing film of all-time. The status of the Avatar sequels also came up in the conversations surrounding Disney’s acquisition of FOX earlier this year. So, even though there haven’t been many outward developments in the way of media coverage, things have been steadily scooting along behind the scenes as James Cameron and company get ready to try and wow the world again with the technological brilliance on display in the upcoming film. Unfortunately, a later tweet told fans that they shouldn’t be expecting a trailer any time soon though, so the wait continues.

When asked about the status of production earlier this year, executive producer Jon Landau told Comicbook.com that production had already begun, which surprised a lot of people. At that time, he was on the promo tour for Alita: Battle Angel as that film was getting ready for its showing. But, a lot of things have occurred with regard to movie technology since the first Avatar film. It will be exciting to see what the team can do with all those extended possibilities.

That’s a wrap, Na’vi Nation! 💙 It’s our last day of live-action filming in 2019, and we’re celebrating with a sneak peek. 👀 Check out this photo of the aft well deck section of the Sea Dragon, a massive mothership that carries an array of other sea-going craft in the sequels. pic.twitter.com/AXgAve6aTG — Avatar (@officialavatar) November 29, 2019

“We’re well into production,” Landau explained to us. “We’ve completed our performance capture with Sam [Worthington] and Zoe [Saldana] and Stephen Lang and Cliff Curtis and Sigourney Weaver and a great group of young kids. We’ve been capturing not just on a stage but in a 500,000-gallon water tank, below the water, above the water. Jim [Cameron] has written into the scripts all of the stuff that people would expect from an Avatar sequel. A story that completes itself, an emotional journey in a world like you’ve never seen.”

Unfortunately not any time soon (sorry!), BUT we’ll have plenty of stuff to hold you over ’til then, like a mobile game in 2020! Follow @AVPandoraRising for more info on that. 🙂 — Avatar (@officialavatar) November 29, 2019

Landau didn’t expect much of an impact on the Avatar franchise as the Disney deal was being completed. “If Fox made the choice to sell we’re very glad it was to Disney,” Landau continued. “We’ve had now a six-year plus relationship with Disney building Pandora, the World of Avatar in Orlando. They got to know us, we got to know them. Bob Iger is thrilled with the collaboration that we’ve had in creating Pandora which is the highest-rated land and attractions and foodservice, QSR, that they’ve ever had. So we are looking forward to a very exciting future with Disney.”

Avatar 2 is expected to hit theaters in Winter of 2021.