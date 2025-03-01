Doomsday Concept Art Just Teased the Return of a Controversial Character (But Will He Actually Appear?)

Leaked concept art from Avengers: Doomsday teases the return of one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most prominent characters. A gallery of images designed by artist Mushk Rizvi has made its way online, giving fans a taste of what they can possibly expect when the upcoming Marvel blockbuster arrives in theaters next summer. In addition to getting glimpses of Doctor Doom, the Young Avengers, and multiple Hulks, the concept art showcases a Black Panther variant suited up in Wakanda. This, of course, raises the question of whether or not T’Challa will appear in the final cut of Avengers: Doomsday.

Chadwick Boseman memorably portrayed T’Challa during the MCU’s Infinity Saga, making his debut in Captain America: Civil War before later appearing in Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. After the actor’s tragic death in 2020, the decision was made to have T’Challa pass away in-universe, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever became about T’Challa’s sister Shuri assuming the mantle of Black Panther.

Over the years, there have been debates about whether or not T’Challa should be recast. Earlier this year, rumors started to pop up insinuating that would happen. Word was that Marvel was exploring the idea of introducing a T’Challa variant through the Multiverse — in either Doomsday or Secret Wars — so that the character can once again be part of the franchise’s overarching story. It is unknown if the in-development Black Panther 3 would star this T’Challa variant (assuming the rumor pans out).

While on the press tour for Captain America: Brave New World, Marvel producer Nate Moore addressed the recasting rumors, saying there was “no truth” to them since Black Panther 3 is in the earliest stages of development. However, he didn’t completely shut the door on the possibility, as he stated, “Never say never to anything.”

It is important to keep in mind that this is just concept art and not a guarantee T’Challa will be featured in Doomsday. It’s possible the filmmakers were simply considering the idea at one point in development and commissioned the illustration to see what it’d look like before going in a different direction. That said, Marvel’s apparent interest in bringing T’Challa back is understandable; the character is one of the most important figures in the comics, so he should have a role to play in the films moving forward. The prospect of recasting T’Challa was (understandably) a delicate issue in the wake of Boseman’s passing, but introducing a new variant would allow an actor to come in and have the leeway to put his own stamp on the role while also honoring Boseman’s legacy.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to begin filming soon, and there are still many cast members who haven’t officially been confirmed. It’ll be interesting to see if Marvel announces a new Black Panther actor ahead of production starting; the studio has been renowned for its secrecy, so it could be saving the T’Challa variant for the Doomsday premiere as one of the film’s many surprises. However, given how popular Black Panther is, Marvel might be inclined to have the character be part of the marketing campaign. What do you think? Should there be a T’Challa variant in Doomsday? Let us know in the comments!