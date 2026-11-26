Avengers: Doomsday has done a masterful job of keeping its story details, big twists, and surprise cameos all tucked safely under the veil of secrecy. But, like with any Marvel Studios film, Doomsday has had supposed “leaks” about its story and reveals bubbling in the corners of sites like Reddit since production began. Early on, it was easy for Marvel to play the quiet denial game of simply letting rumors fly; as more and more official footage and promotional materials for Avengers: Doomsday get released, that secrecy gets harder to maintain.

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After every new Avengers: Doomsday trailer, we’ve broken down the major leaks and rumors that look more credible. Naturally, the final trailer offers more contextual and corroborative evidence than any previous one, and if you’ve been keeping track of the clues, there’s a lot you can soft-confirm about Doomsday at this point. Below are just a few examples.

Steve Broke The Multiverse

Marvel Studios

Yep, it’s true: one of the greatest heroes of The Infinity Saga is at the heart of why all realities are falling apart in The Multiverse Saga. The final Avengers: Doomsday trailer puts Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and his Avengers: Endgame epilogue at the forefront, revealing Steve has lived at least a decade with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) and is raising a son.

However, he is tracked down by Reed Richards and the Fantastic Four (and Doom?) Steve is put in an impossible position of having to answer the hero’s call again, while possibly sacrificing the entire life and family he’s built for himself.

Loki Isn’t Cosplaying

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One of the oldest theories about Avengers: Doomsday is all but dead now. Basically, the theory was that Avengers: Doomsday would tap into a time-honored MCU tradition of having Loki pull a fake-out illusion or impersonation: Only this time he’d be performing the role of a lifetime as Steve Rogers. The theory was that Steve Rogers has a lot to lose, and Loki doesn’t fully trust Doom, so the two make a plan for Loki to let Steve and his family be tucked safely away, while he steps in as Steve to go on the quest to save the multiverse and to discern what Doom is really up to.

However, the final Avengers: Doomsday trailer makes it clear that Steve’s dilemma is exactly what the emotional core of the film will be. Rogers will have to reconcile with his selfish desire, possibly dooming trillions of other lives. And the film won’t let him off the hook about it easily.

Doom Is An Ally (At First)

Marvel Studios

They can try all the clever marketing tricks and altered shots they like, but at this point we can soft-confirm that early on in Avengers: Doomsday, Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) will exploit his history and bond with Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) to go on the quest to “fix” the multiverse, while really executing his own plan to recreate reality.

Fantastic Four: First Steps sets up that alliance in its mid-credits scene when Doom comes to the Baxter Building; in recent interviews, RDJ, Pascal, and directors Joe and Anthony Russo have all spoken openly about Doom and Reed being friends… until they aren’t. Fans have also pieced together footage from multiple trailers showing the moment when Doom turns on the heroes. You know Downey wasn’t going to do something as simple as a hammy archvillain arc. Doom will have all the complexity (and screen time) he needs before Avengers: Secret Wars.

We Know Who The Latverian Witches (& Boris) Are

Marvel Studios

Okay, so this doesn’t have anything specifically to do with Avengers: Doomsday‘s Final Trailer; it definitely has to do with recent circumstances that have happened in accordance with the trailer’s release, though.

The VisionQuest finale included a post-credits scene from Doomsday, revealing that Doom goes to the ruins of Wundagore Mountain and resurrects Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). So Scarlet Witch is in Doomsday, but why haven’t we seen her? Look closely again at that last trailer, because you actually did.

The “Latverian Witches” Doom has with him may be the worst-kept secret of Doomsday. We knew Wanda was one of them long before Doomsday; Loki star Sophia Di Martino dropped major hints that Sylvie was in Doomsday over a year ago. When Marvel Studios revealed costumes for the witches and a fourth character, “Boris,” fans instantly spotted a third-eye slot in the helmet and knew Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) was behind the mask. That made Strange’s last known travel companion, the sorceress Clea (played by mega-star Charlize Theron) the last witch we needed to identify. At this point, Doomsday will pull a bigger twist on us if it’s not them.

Doom Squad Ambush

Marvel Studios

One aspect of Avengers: Doomsday marketing that’s not getting nearly enough attention are the scenes on Earth-616 featuring the Fantastic Four, Wakandans, and Namor’s kingdom of Talokan. After making an alliance with the Avengers, it’s clear some characters head over to Earth-10005 to confront the X-Men, while others remain back on Earth-616 as defense.

There are several scenes spread across the Avengers: Doomsday trailers that all indicate a major battle occurring on Earth-616. We’ve seen Shuri (Letitia Wright) go into full Black Panther mode alongside the Dora Milaje and M’Baku (Winston Duke); Namor (Tenoch Huerta) has been speeding through water with his battleface on, while both Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) are seen pushing themselves to the limit. There’s even a scene between Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) and Franklin suggesting the battle may not go well.

Marvel Ent.

Early leaks about Doomsday addressed this, saying while Doom is busy manipulating an Avengers vs. X-Men situation on Earth-10005, he will also send a squad of heavy-hitters to strike at Earth-616. The rumors of who will be in that evil cabal have been all over the place; right now an evil version of Hulk (Maestro) seems likely (as does a Thing vs. Hulk slugfest), but “King Thanos,” “Hydra Cap,” and “Superior Iron Man” (Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. taking on second cameo roles) have also been rumored to show up.

Battle of the TVA

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Endgame – Encore had a post-credits scene that revealed the Time Variance Authority is definitely part of the film. That confirmation came on the heels of Marvel Studios revealing an entire set piece of a destroyed TVA as part of Doomsday‘s promotion, all but confirming that there will be a major showdown at the headquarters of the multiverse’s police force.

Avengers: Doomsday trailers have all sidestepped the TVA connection, but that’s understandable. Early leaks for the film have said the “Battle of the TVA” will be another epic surprise in the film, as the TVA is rumored to have assembled its own squad of Avengers pulled from the multiverse, which could offer any number of surprise cameos from Marvel movie stars both past and present.

Still So Many Hidden Characters

Marvel

You can feel it, can’t you? Heck, it’s even clear from the footage details that Marvel Studios is trying to hide it. Avengers: Doomsday has a massive cast, but we haven’t seen everyone yet. The official cast has already added a half-dozen extra characters since the initial announcement (Hulk, Scarlet Witch, the TVA crew, Kate Bishop, Cassie Lang), and others (Deadpool, Wolverine, Spider-Man) are all but assured to be there.

There are even rumors that more legacy characters could pop up (more of the Fox X-Men or Fantastic Four actors); it’s also rumored that certain actors will play variants of their own characters (like evil Iron Man and Cap). The deepest rabbit holes claim there will be a repeat of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with Marvel pulling some A-list celebrities in to honor longtime fan-casting wishes (a Tom Cruise Iron Man variant). It’s a hard line to measure: big cameos that don’t get used for Doomsday could still find their place in Secret Wars. But we know for certain after this last trailer that more characters are waiting to be revealed.

Avengers: Doomsday will be in theaters on December 18th.