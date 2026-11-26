In the run up to Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel fans have had some big questions about the highly anticipated MCU film. Those questions have spanned everything from what X-Men will appear, if the Steve Rogers we’ve seen in teasers and trailers is actually the “real” Steve Rogers, and more, but one of the biggest has been surprisingly simple: why doesn’t Magneto just take Doom down? After all, Victor Von Doom is wearing metal armor and Magneto’s power is magnetism. Now, a brand-new teaser for Avengers: Doomsday is here with new footage and an answer to that question.

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Released on Wednesday, the brief teaser features Sir Ian McKellan’s Magneto explaining that Doom is “pain” and “extinction” before showing the hero trying to pull Doom’s armor off of him. While Doom’s mask begins to pull away from his body, it only gets so far and is kept close by glowing green energy. Check it out for yourself below.

New teaser for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’.



In theaters December 18. pic.twitter.com/xQJvjlLsru — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) November 26, 2026

Magneto Can’t Take Down Doom, Presumably Because of Doom’s Magic

Marvel Studios

That glowing green energy appears to be the key to why Magneto can’t dismantle and disable Doom. The easiest explanation for what is happening here is that Doom’s armor is able to resist Magneto’s power by way of magic and that would actually make sense. While Doom’s armor is iconic, his biggest advantage is that he is a master of both science and sorcery. It makes perfect sense that Doom would be utilizing magic to defeat science — in this case, Magneto’s magnetism powers — and keep his armor in place. This gives him a pretty solid advantage over one of the most powerful of mutants and that’s bad news for the heroes. Things also don’t look especially good for the heroes on another level in the teaser, either. There’s another moment where it looks like Doom is able to simply stop (or steal) Magneto’s powers entirely. That probably isn’t good, both for Magneto specifically and the heroes writ large.

Of course, there’s something else a bit interesting about this teaser in addition to the revelation of why Magneto can’t simply stop Doom by pulling off his armor. If you look very carefully at the close up of Doom’s eyes as his mask is being pulled from him, you can somewhat see the scarring on his face. As Marvel fans know, Doctor Doom has facial scarring. Exactly how he acquired those scars varies a bit — as is the case with most comics characters, their origins shift a bit over time — as does just how extensive the scars are. But getting even a small peek at things in this teaser makes for an exciting little gem for fans — and it will be very interesting to see exactly how Avengers: Doomsday portrays the man beneath the mask in the movie.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters December 18th.

What did you think of this latest bit of Avengers: Doomsday footage? Does this explain to you why Magneto can’t stop Doom? Let us know your thoughts in the comments and on our forum.