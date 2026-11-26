Fans have long been waiting for Shang-Chi 2, and finally, there seems to be some movement. Although there is plenty of excitement about Avengers: Doomsday, releasing in just one month, and Avengers: Secret Wars after that, MCU fans have plenty they are looking forward to and hoping for long after that. Whereas upcoming additions like X-Men and Ghost Rider are confirmed and have concrete release dates, though, other projects are less clearly formed. On that list, certainly, is Shang-Chi 2. The first movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, debuted in 2021, and for five years, fans have been wondering whether a sequel is coming and, if so, when.

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There has since been plenty of chatter about a sequel, including myriad comments from Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu himself, but nothing has been officially confirmed as far as a title, release date, or anything more substantial about the movie. Finally, that seems to be changing, with American screenwriter and film producer Dave Callaham recently giving an interview in which he suggests that work on Shang-Chi 2 is, in fact, moving forward in a more concrete way. Check out his exact comments below.

A Script for Shang-Chi 2 Is Apparently Being Worked On

Speaking on the Escape Hatch podcast, Callaham said of Shang-Chi 2, “I am working on a Shang-Chi sequel…it’s early stages, but we’re getting some real movement, which is news. So, I’m really happy about that.” Although this might seem like a small update, Callaham is right that this is still news. So far, it had only been suggested that a sequel was coming, but nothing was actively being worked on. Granted, with this update, there is still very little information in terms of when this movie will actually be fully in development, much less when it might be hitting theaters.

Notably, this also sets up an interesting trajectory for Shang-Chi as a character, as he is already confirmed to be returning in Doomsday in just a few weeks. Presumably, this means that Shang-Chi 2 will be set after Doomsday and Secret Wars, which really opens up the opportunities narratively for where this story could go. However, there will no doubt be fans who just want answers to the questions left at the end of Shang-Chi, in which Shang-Chi and Katy are visited by Wong and depart with him, seemingly for some new mission, and Shang-Chi’s sister, Xialing, is now the leader of the Ten Rings. Hopefully, those narrative threads are eventually addressed.

In addition to this conversation, Callaham talked about how lucky they had been to find Liu, who was not only an experienced actor who is funny and has comedic timing but also has a background in Taekwondo and parkour, making him the perfect fit for Shang-Chi. With how well-suited Liu clearly is to the role, that only makes fan hopes all the higher that they will see Liu in this role in a solo movie once again in the future.

What do you hope to see from Shang-Chi 2, and when do you think the movie will finally be released? Let us know in the comments down below.