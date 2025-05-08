Kelsey Grammer Breaks Silence on Beast’s Avengers: Doomsday Return (But Where’s the Script?)

Marvel veteran Kelsey Grammer breaks his silence about returning as Beast for Avengers: Doomsday. During an interview on Rob Lowe’s podcast Literally! with Rob Lowe, the actor recalled his experience filming his cameo as Beast for 2023’s The Marvels. According to him, the response to his brief appearance in the stinger was so enthusiastic, it encouraged Marvel Studios to explore opportunities to bring Grammer back for another film. Though Grammer is officially part of the Doomsday cast, he mentioned he has not yet seen a script. All he knows is just the general idea of what Marvel has in mind.

“I did a little scene … and then it showed. They put it in theaters,” Grammer said about his role in The Marvels. “And the response when they saw Beast was apparently pretty breathtaking, and that was my ticket. They called me a while later and said, ‘We think we want to put you in another movie.’ So I’m really excited about it … I’ve had a preliminary introduction to the [Doomsday] idea. They are still very secretive about the script.”

Grammer was one of 27 actors Marvel Studios confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday during a record-breaking livestream event in late March. He is just one returning face from Fox’s X-Men movies who will be in Doomsday. His franchise co-stars Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn, and Alan Cumming are also coming back. It’s unknown if Grammer is playing the same version of Beast from The Marvels or if he’ll portray a different variant.

Marvel is renowned for its high levels of security, especially when it concerns scripts. The studio’s practices seem to stem from an incident involving Samuel L. Jackson’s assistant, who accidentally printed an extra copy of the Avengers script. Someone found the script sitting in the printer and sold it. Marvel now goes to extreme lengths to keep scripts a secret; Sterling K. Brown had to return his sides every day during production on Black Panther.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo (who know a thing or two about preserving MCU secrets) aren’t taking any chances when it comes to Doomsday. The film is Marvel’s biggest project since Avengers: Endgame, so the creative team doesn’t want to risk any information coming out early. In the case of major franchises like the MCU, the studio wants to be in control as much as possible, doling out nuggets on their terms. This means that actors may not even see the script until it’s absolutely necessary. Doomsday recently started production, though it’s unknown if Grammer has shot material for the film. He might not see his script pages until he’s on set.

Some might find Marvel’s methods to be a tad much; plot details about superhero blockbusters aren’t government secrets, but it’s easy to see where the studio is coming from. Most Marvel movies, and especially the Avengers films, are build around entertaining, crowd-pleasing moments and reveals that make great use of the interconnectedness between projects. It would be a shame if story beats leaked ahead of time, ruining what might have been an exciting surprise. Everyone involved with Doomsday wants it to land with all the desired impact.