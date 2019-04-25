Marvel Fans Are Freaking Out Over Insane Avengers: Endgame Joe Biden Edit

In case you weren't aware, the 2020 general election took place earlier and has been dominating the news cycle and social media since. With one of the most contentious elections in the history of the country underway, it was but a matter of time before the political chatter collided with the wide-spread fandoms of every shape and size. The most popular — or talked about, at the very least — of the aforementioned collisions comes in the form of a fan edit overlaying the famous portals scene from Avengers: Endgame with politicians involved with the current election in some shape, way, or form.

The video — which was almost most certainly edited as a tongue-in-cheek video considering the inclusion of Elon Musk and Sean Connery — features Democratic candidate (and former Vice President) Joe Biden as Captain America. The video then shows President Donald Trump as Thanos looking on as the portals open up with other Democratic politicians coming to the aid of Biden.

LMAOOO IM NEVER DELETING THIS APP pic.twitter.com/krCSZXMfJh — EDM BEN 10 🦍 (@_gh0stn) November 6, 2020

The fan edit first surfaced on the account of director John Handem Piette, but a repost of the initial clip is the one going most viral. As of this writing, the repost from @_gh0stn has tallied over 13 million views, over 273,000 likes, and an additional 130,000 retweets, including engagements from some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's biggest stars.

Keep scrolling to see what what Marvel fans (and actors alike) are saying about the mega-viral video.