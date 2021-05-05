Awake: Gina Rodriguez Stars in First Trailer for New Netflix Thriller

What would happen if all of the electronics across the planet suddenly turned off at the exact same time? What if everyone on Earth lost their ability to sleep? Both of those situation would be disastrous on their own, but a new thriller from Netflix puts them together to create a real nightmare scenario for its characters. The new movie is called Awake, and it stars Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez as Jill, a former soldier who finds herself trying to protect her family in the middle of a strange and terrifying apocalypse. Things take an even bigger turn when Jill discovers that her daughter can sleep, potentially becoming a key to human survival.

On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled the first official trailer for Awake, giving movie fans their first look at their film about a month ahead of its release. You can watch the full trailer in the video at the top of the page!

Rodriguez stars in Awake alongside Ariana Greenblatt, Frances Fisher, Shamier Anderson, Finn Jones, Lucius Hoyos, and Gil Beilows. The film also features performances from Barry Pepper and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Awake is directed by Mark Raso, the filmmaker behind the 2017 Netflix original film Kodachrome, which starred Jason Sudeikis, Elizabeth Olsen, and Ed Harris. Raso wrote the script for Awake with Joseph Raso, with a story from Gregory Poirier. Paul Schiff produced with both Raso's and Whitney Brown serving as executive producers.

You can check out the official synopsis for Netflix's Awake below.

"Global hysteria ensues after a mysterious catastrophe wipes out all electronics and takes away humanity's ability to sleep. Scientists race against the clock to find a cure for the unexplained insomnia before its fatal effects eliminate the human race. When Jill, a former soldier, discovers her young daughter may be the key to salvation, she must decide: protect her children at all costs or sacrifice everything to save the world."

What do you think of the trailer for Awake? Will you be checking out the new film when it arrives on Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!

Awake will be released on Netflix on June 9th.