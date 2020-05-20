Back to the Future Part II Fans Shocked and Confused by Netflix Censoring a Scene
With Back to the Future Part II now streaming on Netflix, fans are starting to notice a bizarre edit to a specific scene and they aren't too happy about it. In the scene, Michael J. Fox's Marty McFly opens up what he believes to be a sports almanac, only to discover that he opened up a copy of an adult magazine that was wrapped in the almanac's jacket. The original cut shows Marty flipping through multiple pages of the magazine and then landing on the cover, expressing his frustration by exclaiming the magazine's name, "Ooh La La." The Netflix edit removes some shots of the magazine's interior, as well as the cover reveal, which also removes some of Marty's lines. You can see a comparison of the scenes below.
Pretty big chunk missing. pic.twitter.com/i9TuFYOAYC— ATeRSa NDUcC (@ATeRSa_NDUcC) May 19, 2020
Earlier this year, Disney+ made the news for editing a scene in Tom Hank's Splash in which Darryl Hannah's brief nudity was censored with CGI, but with this scene in the Back to the Future sequel not necessarily being graphic and with Netflix offering audiences all sorts of adult subject matter, fans are confused as to why the alteration exists.
Scroll down to see what Back to the Future Part II fans are saying about the edit!
WTF
It's unacceptable that Netflix is re-editing movies like Back to the Future 2 to be more kids friendly. Marty briefly looking at a 50s lingerie magazine with fully clothed women is neither offensive nor obscene. This movie is a classic as is. WTF? https://t.co/wpkJ3NmlwS— Price of Reason (@priceoreason) May 19, 2020
Learn How to Edit
Hey @netflix Why the hell would you edit (poorly) Back to the Future II for flipping through a magazine but your original series @OITNB had sex (sometimes graphic) at least once per episode #LearnHowToEdit #GoBackToSchool #NetflixIsGoingDownhill— 🌴Wandering Through 🌴 (@sleepyfollow2) May 20, 2020
Leave McFly Alone
Netflix censoring Back To the Future now.
For PG rated stuff.
Leave McFly alone! https://t.co/Cfoz1z8vbH— Grummz (@Grummz) May 20, 2020
Physical Media Forever
So now Netflix censored Back to the Future II. This censorship bullshit is why I still buy physical media.— Michael Gaines (@starmike) May 20, 2020
TV Version
It nothing new. It’s the same censored version that was shown back on normal tv. I guess they could only get the rights to a specific version. At least Netflix US has Back To the Future. We don’t in Europe.— ContinuumTrek (@ContinuumTrek) May 20, 2020
Nothing Compared to Sears
I’m not sure what the hell Netflix thought it was doing with that Back to the Future Part 2 edit.
Who is that meant to appease? It was nothing. There have been racier Sears catalogs.
I haven’t paid them any mind since their weird re-dub of Evangelion, but fuck’em.— Shawn (@Shawn_on_Games) May 20, 2020
Grow Up
@netflix really? Censoring BACK TO THE FUTURE II? Really? grow up. Jesus.— Brian Urso Lead Guitarist of Gideons Mob (@MobGideons) May 20, 2020
Censoring Problem
@netflix gave a fantastic example of why physical media is important. I can watch Back To The Future II in it's original unedited form. And I thought @DisneyPlus had a censoring problem. With the stuff #Netflix has in movies & kids shows, I wonder why they singled out one scene.— スーパースプーンマン (@vamp21) May 20, 2020
Something Tells Me...
Something tells me it's better to watch Back to the Future on physical media as opposed to a streaming service like Netflix.— BigOnBleach (@BigOnAnime) May 20, 2020
Now I'm Angry
GOD NOW I’M ANGRY
The back to the future trilogy are some of my favorite movies of all time and here we have Netflix fucking editing them to make the score and the lines not work! And for what? The magazine cover isn’t even that bad!— Hiro 火 @ Lantonio Hell (thanks Scarlett) (@Hiromujin) May 19, 2020
