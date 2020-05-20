Back to the Future Part II Fans Shocked and Confused by Netflix Censoring a Scene

With Back to the Future Part II now streaming on Netflix, fans are starting to notice a bizarre edit to a specific scene and they aren't too happy about it. In the scene, Michael J. Fox's Marty McFly opens up what he believes to be a sports almanac, only to discover that he opened up a copy of an adult magazine that was wrapped in the almanac's jacket. The original cut shows Marty flipping through multiple pages of the magazine and then landing on the cover, expressing his frustration by exclaiming the magazine's name, "Ooh La La." The Netflix edit removes some shots of the magazine's interior, as well as the cover reveal, which also removes some of Marty's lines. You can see a comparison of the scenes below.

Pretty big chunk missing. pic.twitter.com/i9TuFYOAYC — ATeRSa NDUcC (@ATeRSa_NDUcC) May 19, 2020

Earlier this year, Disney+ made the news for editing a scene in Tom Hank's Splash in which Darryl Hannah's brief nudity was censored with CGI, but with this scene in the Back to the Future sequel not necessarily being graphic and with Netflix offering audiences all sorts of adult subject matter, fans are confused as to why the alteration exists.

