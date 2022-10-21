Back to the Future the Musical Trailer Reveals Surprise Guest

Back to the Future is heading to Broadway. Today marks "Back to the Future Day," and the popular 1985 film starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd is racing back into the public's eye with Back to the Future The Musical. Fans recently got to witness a reunion between Back to the Future stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd at New York Comic Con. The Broadway preview of Back to the Future arrives at the Winter Garden Theatre on June 30, 2023, with tickets going on sale October 28th. Roger Bart is portraying Doc Brown. However, a trailer for the Broadway production also features Christopher Lloyd in a surprise role.

The trailer begins with Bart's Doc Brown examining the time-traveling DeLorean, which is now a used car currently on sale. When Bart asks someone off camera if the DeLorean can hit 88 mph, Christopher Lloyd steps up to respond, "Trust me." Bart is taking the vehicle for a test drive at The Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway, and will "be back in no time." However, Lloyd is of course doubtful. As the door to the DeLorean closes, we get the logo for Back to the Future The Musical, as well as showtimes.

If you're gonna celebrate #BackToTheFutureDay, why not do it with some style... and an official Broadway announcement?! ⚡



Set your destination date to June 30th, 2023 because @BTTFBway is arriving on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre, with @rogerbartoffic as Doc. pic.twitter.com/xUZywKfUZN — Back To The Future Broadway (@BTTFBway) October 21, 2022

When Is Back to the Future Day?

October 21st is the date that Back to the Future Day is celebrated. This day is chosen because October 21st is the day when future events in Back to the Future Part II take place. October 21st is also when the announcement was made of Back to the Future The Musical heading to Broadway.

"Marty, Doc and everyone in Hill Valley will be living on Broadway and 50th Street for hopefully many years to come and we look forward to entertaining and thrilling audiences with this moving and spectacular musical version of the much beloved film," said lead producer Colin Ingram in a statement. "I'm delighted to be bringing Tony Award winner Roger Bart back to Broadway and introduce Olivier Award nominee Hugh Coles as George McFly who have enthralled audiences in London."

"If Bob Zemeckis and I time traveled back to 1980 and told our younger selves that the script they were struggling to write would become a Broadway musical 43 years later, they'd kick us out of their office and call us crazy….The London production exceeded our original expectations on every level, and we're certain the Broadway version, anchored by the brilliantly talented Roger Bart and Hugh Coles, along with the fantastic songs by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, will be even better," said Bob Gale, co-creator and co-writer of the film trilogy.

Back to the Future composer Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard (Jagged Little Pill) are also providing new music and lyrics for the musical. The duo said in a statement, "It all began for us with the story and characters that made Back To The Future a much beloved, cinematic classic. The magic of musical theatre presented us with the possibility of adding new dimension and depth to our familiar Hill Valley residents. Through song and dance their innermost thoughts, hopes, and dreams are now revealed."

Tickets for Back to the Future The Musical on Broadway go on sale October 28th.