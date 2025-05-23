Ballerina Early Reactions Have John Wick Fans Hyped for Ana de Armas’ Spinoff

Set for release on June 6th, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (or Ballerina for short) is just around the corner. Anticipation has reached a fever pitch, which is unsurprising given how each installment of the John Wick franchise performed better than the entry that preceded it. And now, early reactions have begun to hit the web, e.g., on X (formerly Twitter). This includes the reaction from none other than Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning star Tom Cruise, who was quoted as saying “I saw the movie, it just kicks ass…it’s right in that tone, it’s right in that Wick world, you’re gonna love it.”
The narrative takes place between John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which ended with John Wick being shot off the Continental’s rooftop, and John Wick: Chapter 4, which had him going up against the High Table and (seemingly) losing his life in the process. Mr. Wick pops up in Ballerina, too, but the core of this spin-off’s narrative is Eve Macarro’s (Ana de Armas) quest to train with the Ruska Roma and avenge the death of her father.
Keanu Reeves’ Wick isn’t the only one returning to the World of John Wick, as Anjelica Huston’s the Director, the late Lance Reddick’s Charon, and Ian McShane’s Winston Scott, owner of the Continental Hotel, are all set to play a part in the action-packed narrative. Ballerina will serve as Reddick’s final film, and an opportunity for fans to say goodbye to him and the character he plays (who died in the first act of John Wick: Chapter 4).
There are a few exciting newcomers to the franchise, too. For instance, Norman Reedus as the mysterious Daniel Pine and Gabriel Byrne as the Chancellor, the antagonist who enlists the services of an entire town to stand in the way of Eve’s quest. Furthermore, director Len Wiseman is a newcomer to the franchise, though, as the director of the first two Underworld movies, Live Free or Die Hard, and 2012’s Total Recall, he’s far from a stranger to directing an action movie.
For the most part, the early word on Ballerina is exactly where a John Wick fan would want it to be. There is the occasional complaint about a shallow plot, but the franchise was always more about elaborate, visceral combat scenes and an ever-expanding cinematic world than particularly deep characters with comparably deep motivations. It sounds as though Ballerina is firing on all cylinders in the areas where it should be. And should the movie prove to be a hit, it stands to reason Ballerina sequels will expand on Eve’s backstory and goals for the future.
Check out some early reactions to Ballerina below.
Ballerina will release on June 6th. Are you excited for the John Wick spinoff? Let us know in the comments.