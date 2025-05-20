Norman Reedus Is Ready for His Own John Wick Spinoff After Ballerina (& We’re Here for It)

Norman Reedus will be seen in the upcoming From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, and he’s already game for a spin-off. Speaking to ComicBook, Reedus shared his enthusiasm to explore the backstory of his Ballerina character, Daniel Pine, stating “I think his origin story would be awesome”, with The Walking Dead star specifically interested in exploring “How he got to who he is and what made him, what turned him? What made him have this sort of moral compass all of a sudden? And all the things that he went through to get there”. Reedus also indicated that the possibility for a Pine spin-off seems to be on the table, stating, “I mean, the door’s wide open for that sort of story”.

Indeed, the John Wick franchise has grown into exactly the kind of cinematic universe where such a spin-off is entirely plausible. With four main John Wick movies already and a fifth in the works, the franchise began expanding into spin-offs and prequels with the 2023 Peacock series From the World of John Wick: The Continental, while Ballerina marks the franchise’s first big-screen spin-off. Also, Donnie Yen will headline (and direct) his own spin-off focusing on his John Wick: Chapter 4 character Caine, in which Rina Sawayama’s Shimazu Akira will also return.

Ballerina is set between the third and fourth John Wick movies, and focuses on Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), a young assassin trained in the Ruska Roma from which John himself also hails. When Eve embarks on a quest to avenge her father’s murder, she finds herself battling adversaries at every turn, including none other than the Baba Yaga himself, who is dispatched to stop Eve, albeit reluctantly, given their prior history. Compared to the roles of Eve and John in Ballerina‘s story, the role of Reedus’ Daniel Pine is more ambiguous, but the trailers have seemingly presented him as a mysterious ally of Eve’s on her vendetta.

Ballerina‘s first trailer shows a bounty poster for Pine for $2 million, seemingly being sent to the Prague Continental. Additionally, the final trailer includes Pine warning Eve, “Those people that you’re looking for, they’re surrounding this hotel right now”. Hints like these could indicate that Pine joins forces with Eve due to the two protagonists sharing a common enemy. Additionally, Pine might also enter into Eve’s revenge mission after the latter invokes a “marker” – a blood-oath token allowing assassins to cash in favors from one another that cannot be broken. This could, in turn, incur the wrath of the Prague Continental and lead to the bounty on Pine’s head.

While John Wick himself is obviously the central character of his franchise, the John Wick movies have a real talent for turning supporting and side characters into breakout stars from the movies they’ve appeared in. John Wick allies and villains alike such as Sofia (Halle Berry), Zero (Mark Dacascos), Kill Harkan (Scott Adkins), Mr. Nobody (Shamier Anderson) and Donnie Yen’s aforementioned Caine are some of the most prominent examples of supporting characters who have really made an impact in their respective appearances. Going by Ballerina‘s trailer, Daniel Pine might be an ally to Eve of such significance that he, too, could be the next John Wick supporting character to make such an impact.

The John Wick franchise is not showing the slightest indication that it is nearing its end, with John Wick: Chapter 5, Donnie Yen’s Caine spin-off, and multiple other projects in the works. In headlining the first cinematic John Wick spin-off/interquel, Eve Macarro could become a significant player in The Baba Yaga’s future. Considering the alliance Daniel Pine forms with her and Reedus’ enthusiasm to explore his origins, she might not be alone in that respect.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina will be released in theaters on June 6.