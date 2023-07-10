Barbie's release date has been pushed back in the United Arab Emirates, and will now release six weeks after its original July 20 release date -- likely something that will hurt its box office draw in the country, as it will push the movie out of the summer blockbuster space and into the beginning of the school year. This is the second international stumbling block in recent weeks, with Vietnam banning the film outright after reports that a scene allegedly depicts a world map featuring the "nine-dash line," a territory that China has geographically claimed in the South China Sea – but one that Vietnam sees as a major violation of its sovereignty.

Warner Bros. denied any political intent, noting that the scene in question features crudely-drawn map made with crayons, and essentially demonstrates a childlike understanding of the world. It is not clear whether there is a political reason for the movie's delay in the UAE, as The National News is basing it on movie exhibitors' websites, rather than any official statement by the government.

The movie's early responses in the U.S. have been great, with viewers saying it's awards-season material. Last year, Gerwig, the filmmaker behind Ladybird and Little Women, admitted she first found the prospect of Barbie "terrifying," and was equally repulsed and attracted by the idea that the movie could be a "career-ender."

"Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery," Robbie said when the movie was announced. "Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president."

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hits theaters on July 21st.

Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren.

Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.