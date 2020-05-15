Batman Forever Writer Is Looking Forward to Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson's Movie

✖

Batman Forever’s writer is looking forward to Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s movie. A lot of DC Comics fans are also waiting patiently for The Batman to hit theaters. But, for Akiva Goldsman, who talked to Collider about the film, he’s intimately aware of how talented the team working on this film is. A lot of people share that enthusiasm for whatever Reeves and company have up their sleeves. The director is said to be pulling from all different corners of the Bat-Mythos, and that may seem like a pretty tall task. But, according to Goldsman, The Batman is in the hands of an artist, and fans should be stoked about what’s to come.

“Matt Reeves, I think, is so insanely talented and I think Robert Pattinson is terrific. For me, the key to this is Matt,” Goldsman explained. “Have you ever seen the pilot of Felicity? Matt directed it, J.J. [Abrams] wrote it, and it hums in this extraordinary way. From then, I have admired Matt as a director. I just think he’s literate, he’s articulate emotionally, he’s can cinematically virtuosic. For me, I can’t wait to see [The Batman].”

During the conversation, the writer also made sure to apologize for Batman and Robin yet again. Not a day goes by on the Internet without somebody dunking on the Joel Schumacher Batman movies. While it’s not as omnipresent as it was once upon a time, there are still those who believe that the entire enterprise was egregious in execution. However, with the rise of poptimism and nostalgia culture, we could see a day where those movies are examined.

“As for Batman & Robin, that one just confused me. I mean, we didn’t mean for it to be bad. I swear, nobody was like, ‘This will be bad.’ We were really thinking… I mean, here’s the irony: There was a reel that was put together halfway through [filming] where it actually looked dark in an interesting way. It just is what it is and I’m sorry. I think we’re all sorry,” he plead.

Comicbook.com’s Spencer Perry argued that Batman fans should be grateful for those films because they lead to the exact cultural moment we currently occupy.

“In fact, Batman fans should be happy that Batman & Robin even happened at all, because it put Warner Bros. and the character on the path toward where it is now. After the critical and commercial failure of the film in the late 90s there was little hope for the character at the studio level for many years… In the end, a young filmmaker named Christopher Nolan was hired by the studio to reboot the character, a concept hitherto unknown at those times in superhero cinema. Nolan's film became Batman Begins, which was the first chapter in his Dark Knight trilogy that completely changed superhero movies.”

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.