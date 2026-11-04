Batman: Knightfall Part 2: Knightquest Release Date Confirmed, Watch an Exclusive Azrael Clip

DC, Warner Bros. Animation, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment are gearing up to continue their experiment in bringing the beloved ’90s comic storyline “Knightfall” to life, confirming today that Batman: Knightfall Part 2: Knightquest will officially arrive next month. Based on the iconic storyline and character, the second part in the three-part movie event will premiere on digital platforms as well as 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 15, with Part 3 scheduled to arrive in 2027.

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When Batman: Knightfall Part 2: Knightquest arrives, it won’t just feature the new film, though; it will come with special features for hardcore fans as well, including “Knightfall: To Kill… Or Not to Kill,” a special where the cast and crew of the film, plus DC experts, dissect the question that divided Batman and Azrael. On top of that, a video that goes into the creative process involved in adapting and redesigning the 90s-era comic book character Azrael for a modern animation titled “Azrael Batman: The Next Knight.” ComicBook has an exclusive look at this featurette, which you can find below.

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Speaking in the video, screenwriter Jeremy Adams opened up about the very tropey, ’90s ideas that are part of the DNA of Knightfall as a story, and the Azrael character in particular. Luckily for the team, as silly as these ideas might be, bringing him to life in animation means that they can deliver a faithful adaptation.

“In the 90s, Batman was a character that, through sheer force of will, trained himself to become this vigilante. But by the end of the 90s, when you had the kind of extreme versions of characters, nobody was okay with just a man in a cape with a couple of batarangs,” Adams said. “They wanted flaming swords and muscles and pouches and hoods and extreme violence. Azrael’s one of those people that you can see the real violence that everybody was kind of clamoring for. They drew something so interesting and iconic, but very much of the time, very bulky and movement-oriented. It was primary colors and he’s metal and all this stuff, but it was to inflict all this damage. And at the time, blades were in, metal armor was in. It definitely was a 90s trope.”

In Batman: Knightfall Part 2: Knightquest, Batman lies broken at the hands of the villainous mastermind Bane. With Bruce Wayne paralyzed from the waist down and unable to continue as Batman, a new successor must be chosen to defend Gotham City. Jean-Paul Valley, the man also known as Azrael, must take up the mantle of the Batman. But will his more violent methods be enough to stop Bane?

Featuring Anson Mount (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Michael Mando (Spider-Man: Brand New Day) as Bane, and Pablo Schreiber (His & Hers) as Jean-Paul Valley/Azrael. Batman: Knightfall Part 2: Knightquest is directed by Jeff Wamester and written by Jeremy Adams.