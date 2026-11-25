The first big interviews and media profiles on Avengers: Doomsday are starting to hit, as we enter the final countdown to the epic crossover film’s release. One of the latest featured articles on Doomsday has star Robert Downey Jr. sharing some of the finer details about the film and how his return as Doctor Doom compares to starring in the previous Avengers movie as Tony Stark/Iron Man.

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One of the most unexpected fan-favorite moments of the original Avengers (2012) movie was seeing Tony Stark and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) geeking out together over alien technology in a SHIELD science lab. Stark and Banner quickly became the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s signature bromance, nicknamed “The Science Bros.” The Science Bros went on to be the source of Ultron and The Vision’s creation in Avengers: Age of Ultron; by Avengers: Endgame, they cracked time travel, and both used the Infinity Gauntlet to save/restore the universe.

Obviously, the original Science Bros’ time is now done, but Downey has revealed that the tradition will continue into a new era during Avengers: Doomsday.

Avengers: Doomsday: Robert Downey Jr. Reveals The New MCU “Science Bros”

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In EW’s new feature on Avengers: Doomsday, Downey reveals more about how the film will establish a new “Science Bros” team in Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) and Doom (Downey). “We are the guys that always pick up each other’s FaceTimes, because we literally have just become a new version of science bros,” Downey said.

The film will apparently tap into traditional Marvel lore, in which Reed Richards and Victor Von Doom meet as the two leading geniuses at their university. They form a deep bond that (in comic lore) inevitably strains after Victor’s insatiable ambition for power leaves him horribly disfigured, and he retreats into the persona of an iron-fisted ruler hidden behind an iron mask. “The love and respect that Doom and Reed have for each other in Doomsday is critical to the storytelling,” director Joe Russo said.

Fantastic Four: First Steps star Pedro Pascal further breaks down the MCU history between Doom and Reed Richards, confirming that these new science bros are more like polar opposites rather than collaborators with common ground. “Reed struggled to use his power of intelligence and understanding of science for the good of his family and the good of mankind,” Pascal explained. “Whereas Doom, with equal, if not superior, intellectual power, uses it for questionable attainment of power. There’s so much delicious conflict there, standing on other ends of the spectrum.”

Doomsday‘s “Science Bros” Reveal Confirms A Major Story Theory

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This entire discussion about Reed Richards and Doom’s dynamic in Avengers: Doomsday soft-confirms one of the bigger rumors about the story: Doom isn’t some arch-nemesis or even an antagonist at the start of the film; he’s working with Reed Richards and the Fantastic Four to save the multiverse – or at least, save a portion of it that is ruled by Doom.

The descriptions from Downey and Pascal clearly reveal how Doom and Reed will be working together to solve the collapse of the Marvel multiverse – that is, until Doom sees an opportunity to grab the ultimate power of creating a new world for himself. The final Avengers: Doomsday trailer featured more scenes that seem to depict the moment when heroes like Steve Rogers(?) and Thor confront Doom about his true intentions and force him to shift into full villain mode, while Reed looks on in bewilderment, finally having to confront his old friend himself, asking, “Victor, did you do this!?” in response to some nefarious thing Doom has done. That also explains Sue Storm’s (Vanessa Kirby) voiceover narration in a previous trailer, about knowing Victor but being unaware of just how “broken” he was, and how drastically he would react to multiversal calamity.

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As I’ve said before: this may be the riskiest move Avengers: Doomsday is making with its story. Having Doom pretend to be heroic won’t fool anyone in the audience, so hopefully it creates a more complex and compelling story as we get to know more about Doom and his true motivations.

Avengers: Doomsday will be in theaters on December 18th. Ready for the next era of Marvel Science Bros?