When the initial cast announcement video for Avengers: Doomsday was streamed, the names that stood out the most to everyone were the actors from the Fox era of X-Men films. We were all expecting the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Florence Pugh, and Anthony Mackie, but Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn, and Kelsey Grammer were complete surprises. Kelsey Grammer was especially surprising because his career has mostly seen him in smaller movies lately, yet he’s back as Beast, aka Hank McCoy, in this blockbuster and we’ve just seen the best look at him in Avengers: Doomsday.

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Over the past few months, trailers have been dropping for the movie, and we have seen a look at Cyclops, Professor X, Mystique, Magneto, and even Gambit. However, Beast had yet to appear until the most recent and final trailer. Even then, it was a quick look at him as he joined various other heroes after Cyclops said his iconic line, “To me, my X-Men.” Although it was only a glimpse, it was clear that Beast looked good. Now that we have a new, high quality image of the character, we can see that his appearance is much better than good. It’s the perfect look for Beast.

Avengers: Doomsday Is Going To Have The Best-Looking Beast In X-Men Movie History

Now that the final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday has arrived and the film is mere weeks away, promotion is ramping up. That includes a new special look put out by Entertainment Weekly, which also has several quotes from the stellar cast. One of the photos released is the shot of a close-up of Beast and he looks spectacular. The fur on his body looks pretty realistic, as does the hair around his face. His face is an excellent blend of looking like the sophisticated Kelsey Grammer and the more vicious side of the mutant.

That’s difficult to pull off, but it works along the same lines as what the MCU has done with Mark Ruffalo and the Hulk. That has always looked good, so it makes sense that it feels the same for Beast. This looks like a Beast who can both verbally spar with geniuses like Shuri and Reed Richards, as well as one who can go toe-to-toe with whatever Doctor Doom throws at him. Grammer’s first appearance in the MCU came as a surprise during the post-credit scene of The Marvels.

His look as Beast there was solid, though something was a bit off. It felt more like what we got back in the 2000s when the technology wasn’t as advanced, yet now that has been fixed. Even so, his appearance in The Marvels was well received, which Grammer addressed with Entertainment Weekly, saying he heard “a lot of great response from that little cameo,” which prompted Disney to bring him back for a larger role. Now that the character looks better than ever, people are even more excited about his return.

Beast is a character who hasn’t been on the big screen since the X-Men prequels of the 2010s. His previous appearance came in Dark Phoenix, which was a poorly received film. While Nicholas Hoult was great in the role and his Beast looked impressive, this photo from Avengers: Doomsday suggests that we are about to see the perfect iteration of Beast to date.

What are your thoughts on Beast’s appearance in Avengers: Doomsday? Discuss it in the comments!