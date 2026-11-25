When James Gunn entered the MCU with Guardians of the Galaxy, he was still relatively new to directing feature films, despite many years as a successful screenwriter. After all, he had directed only two movies at the time: 2006’s body horror thriller Slither and the 2010 superhero dark comedy Super. Neither targeted the same audience as the Disney-owned Marvel Studios, but the company took a chance on Gunn, trusting his artistic vision to turn the Guardians of the Galaxy from a relatively obscure comic book title to one of the MCU’s marquee franchises. And it worked better than anyone could have imagined.

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Over the course of the next decade, the Guardians of the Galaxy — the core line-up consists of Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot —would appear in two sequels to their own film, two Avengers movies, the fourth Thor film, an animated series, and a Disney+ holiday special. Gunn had turned the team into a pop cultural phenomenon, showing up everywhere from video games to theme park rides. Although Gunn’s history with Disney hasn’t always been the warmest in the business, now feels like the right time for Gunn to make a triumphant return to the MCU, if only to give fans one specific project they’ve been waiting for.

The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return, But Where?

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Fans often debate whether Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy is the best in the MCU. But one clear thing is that fans haven’t seen the last of the team, at least not all of them. Some of the series’ actors — such as Dave Bautista and Zoe Saldaña — have made it clear that they have moved on from Marvel. Other stars, such as Karen Gillan, still seem open to reprising their roles whenever Marvel Studios comes calling. But only one character was promised to make an appearance following Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. As the film tells viewers, “The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return.” But when and where? Here’s

Chris Pratt — who, of course, has played Peter Quill aka Star-Lord throughout the MCU — last appeared in the final post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Having returned to Earth and reunited with his grandfather, Quill is seen enjoying a bowl of cereal with his grandpa. The moment carries a real “what now?” vibe, implying that perhaps Quill might struggle to adjust to a normal life on Earth after his intergalactic adventures. And while Pratt has reassured fans he will return at some point, Marvel has offered no indication of when or even where Star-Lord might reappear next. For all we know, Pratt could make a surprise appearance in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

Why James Gunn Should Be the One to Finish It

Given how Star-Lord played a fairly instrumental role in the past two Avengers films, it’s likely he’ll be among those joining the fight against Doctor Doom. But even if he does appear in an ensemble film, that doesn’t mean it’s the end of Star-Lord’s time in the MCU. There’s a real opportunity for Marvel to delve deeper into the character than ever before in a Star-Lord spinoff film. Now that he’s returned to his home planet and reconnected with his humanity, what does Quill do after having left the Guardians? Will he make a solo run for it as a hero or link up with another team? If the MCU wants to answer those questions, it knows exactly who to turn to. And as it turns out, he will probably be available sooner rather than later.

In 2018, Gunn was unceremoniously fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and even though he ultimately returned to complete his trilogy (as well as the aforementioned 2022 holiday special), Gunn soon left Marvel to accept a role as co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios. With his imminent departure from DC, it’s very possible Gunn could return to at least round out Star-Lord’s arc with a solo adventure. After so many years in the MCU, Pratt definitely has the fanbase to carry his own film. And like Black Widow, perhaps The Legendary Star-Lord will just happen later than expected. If it does, we’re certainly hoping Gunn returns to write and direct.

Do you want to see James Gunn return to the MCU for a Star-Lord spinoff film? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.