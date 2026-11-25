How many times have you watched a movie and loved it, only to realize later that many things in the story didn’t really make sense? Hollywood is full of films like that. They bring a lot to the table, whether it’s a great cast, awesome action sequences, or an appealing premise, but when it comes to the writing, they fall pretty short. If you pay attention, you’ll notice the story has quite a few flaws that may or may not get overshadowed by everything else the movie does well.

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Yes, they can still be entertaining for all kinds of reasons, but calling it well-written is a different story. This list features 5 examples of exactly that: they’re fan favorites, stood out for one reason or another, or are part of franchises that hold a special place in people’s hearts. Even so, they all have writing choices that should have been reconsidered.

5) F1

image courtesy of warner bros.

Don’t get me wrong, F1 is a really good movie, and there’s a reason it received positive reviews from critics and audiences, but delivering an enjoyable experience doesn’t automatically mean the writing is just as good. The story follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a former driver who gets the chance to return to Formula 1 decades after an accident almost ended his career. And this time, he has to help a struggling team while sharing the track with Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), a talented young driver who isn’t exactly willing to take advice from him. And if you’ve watched a few sports movies, you can probably guess what happens next.

We have the veteran who needs to prove he can still compete, the rookie who needs to learn how to work with a team, issues within the racing team, and a rivalry that later turns into respect—it’s all pretty predictable. And it’s not that this formula doesn’t work, but we’ve seen it plenty of times before. Also, there’s the romance between Sonny and Kate (Kerry Condon), which doesn’t help either, since it feels like the movie only included it because it needed a romantic subplot. I honestly think F1 would have been much better if it had spent more time exploring Sonny’s past, the dynamic between the drivers, and even what goes on behind the scenes of the team. The racing sequences do a lot of heavy lifting, but a well-written film needs more than just cars speeding around a track, even when racing is the whole point.

4) Jurassic World Rebirth

image courtesy of universal pictures

As a Jurassic Park fan, I really wanted to like Jurassic World Rebirth a lot more, especially because it was supposed to bring the franchise back to its roots. And yes, it managed to do that, but it also forgot to properly develop and connect some of its storylines. Here we meet a team led by Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), who travels to a remote island to collect dinosaur DNA samples that could help create life-saving medication. It’s a cool idea as it allows the movie to bring back some of that sense of danger and exploration, and the dinosaurs and action scenes are genuinely good. However, the characters don’t reach the same level.

The film also decides to focus on a family that gets stranded on the same island, which is a storyline that should add some emotional depth but seems like an interruption to the main plot. It’s not necessarily a bad storyline, but the script doesn’t give us a convincing reason for it to be there in the first place. So that means we have an unnecessarily large group of characters to follow when we barely have enough time to get to know the members of the main expedition. Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey, for example, are both talented actors who could have done more with their roles, but the script struggles to give everyone enough attention because of everything happening on the island. And that’s frustrating since David Koepp had already shown he knew exactly what he was doing with the original movie. .

3) Prometheus

image courtesy of 20th century studios

Alien is a legendary movie franchise, but Prometheus showed up as a divisive entry. And honestly, one of the things that bothers me most about it is how confident and intelligent the script seems to think it is, even though the characters don’t always act that way. The focus is on a group of scientists who travel to a distant moon after finding evidence that an extraterrestrial civilization may have played a role in humanity’s creation. One of the highlights is Michael Fassbender’s performance as David, and I actually think the overall concept is excellent, since it expands the franchise’s lore into questions about religion, evolution, and AI. But the movie invests in raising philosophical questions rather than exploring them or building a satisfying story from beginning to end.

Besides, we’re also talking about an extremely expensive scientific expedition involving professionals who were chosen specifically for their qualifications, yet the moment they reach their destination, some of them start acting as if they’ve never studied the risks of a space mission. We see Fifield (Sean Harris) and Millburn (Rafe Spall) get lost inside an alien structure despite the use of mapping technology, and others show very little caution when dealing with unknown life forms. And there’s also the scene where some characters try to escape from a massive spaceship by running in a straight line instead of just getting out of its way. Prometheus is a great movie in terms of atmosphere and production design, but you can’t take its story seriously.

2) Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice

image courtesy of warner bros.

I understand that Zack Snyder wanted to do something different with Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, creating a situation around someone with pretty much unlimited power who starts being seen as a threat. After the destruction of Metropolis in Man of Steel, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) begins to see Superman (Henry Cavill) as a danger to humanity and decides he needs to stop him before it’s too late. But Clark Kent disagrees with Batman’s violent methods and questions the way he treats Gotham’s criminals. A cool idea in theory, right? The problem is that the build-up to their eventual fight is far from convincing.

The story introduces several subplots involving Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg), Lois Lane (Amy Adams), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), and the future Justice League, but it never gives any of them the development they need. And when the time finally comes for the two main characters to face off, we get that infamous scene where Batman is about to kill Superman but changes his mind after discovering that his enemy’s mother is also named Martha. The idea is to make Bruce realize that his opponent is a person with a family he wants to protect, just like him, but the thing is that it happens so abruptly that it hardly feels like a meaningful emotional turning point. Basically, Batman V Superman tries to be deep and complex, but it just doesn’t get there (not to mention Lex Luthor’s whole convoluted scheme that nobody seems to catch on to).

1) Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

image courtesy of walt disney pictures

You know how trying to please everyone isn’t always a good idea? Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes that very clear. As the final chapter of the Skywalker Saga, the movie had the difficult task of wrapping up nine episodes and giving a satisfying conclusion to characters everyone had followed for decades. But instead of trusting the direction the trilogy had taken, it focuses on walking back previous choices and bringing back elements that some fans weren’t happy with. The story follows Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and Poe (Oscar Isaac) on a mission to stop Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) from returning. Somehow, he survived the events of Return of the Jedi and is now preparing a new attack against the galaxy—and that’s where the problem begins.

The villain’s return is never properly explained, and it completely changes the direction of the story, forcing the script to come up with a series of justifications for something that should have been set up much earlier. Plus, finding out that Rey is his granddaughter feels like an attempt to undo one of the best ideas in The Last Jedi: that she didn’t need to come from an important family to play a crucial role in the story. I have no problem with changing direction, but those changes need to make sense, and in this film, too many decisions are just to address audience complaints. The pacing is also a mess, there are many convenient situations, and Finn and Poe don’t get the character development they deserve. The Rise of Skywalker has too much going on at once, and it hurts the final result.

I’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments: Do you agree with me? Do you think any of these films suffer because of their writing, or are they still worth watching? And is there another movie you think should have made the list?