Is Avatar 4 really happening? The internet is hyped about word that Disney has greenlit the fourth installment in James Cameron’s milestone sci-fi franchise. This latest buzz comes from reports on Disney’s Upfronts of its upcoming slate of projects, which was previewed during a presentation in Argentina. With Avatar 4 already occupying a release slot, and Disney now highlighting the film at the Upfronts, some fans have all the evidence they need to jump to the conclusion that production on the film is ready to go.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But is that really the case? There was a lot that seemed to shift after the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash, and the franchise’s future has felt far more uncertain. As it stands, there isn’t going to be more Avatar for quite a while, even though some of the fourth film is already shot.

Avatar 4 Is Gaining Momentum As Disney Begins Early Promotion

20th Century Studios

Avatar was always planned to be at least a five-film franchise, with Cameron having hired additional stars like Michelle Yeoh (Blade Runner 2099) to join the franchise. Additionally, Cameron used the time during and after shooting Avatar: Fire and Ash to shoot additional scenes for Avatar 4 – specifically the younger cast members like Britain Dalton (Lo’ak), Trinity Jo-Li Bliss (Tuk), and Jack Champion (Spider), who took another step toward becoming the new protagonists of the franchise in the third film. Avatar 4 is said to include a time jump, which will account for how the younger characters inevitably grow and age in the years between Fire and Ash and the fourth film. So Cameron made sure to get any introductory and/or flashback footage in the can while he had the chance.

Thanks to that foresight, Cameron and the cast of the Avatar series have had a well-earned break – at least this year. Earlier this year, Avatar producer Rae Sanchini made it clear that the machine was gearing up again, and that Avatar 4 would be going into production soon.

“Right now we’re figuring out the schedule,” Sanchini told Inverse. “We’re working hard on it right now, budgeting, scheduling, planning, building out our new pipeline for them. As far as we’re concerned, we’re full speed ahead.”

Avatar 4 Could Be 5 Years Away (Or More)

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora / Ubisoft

In that same report, however, Sanchini also noted that Avatar 4‘s current release date of December 21, 2029, is now “tentative.” He described the need for restructuring the production plans and scaling up to meet the demands of the next chapters. Behind the scenes, that mandate for “restructuring” is also said to be Disney putting pressure on the creative team to bring down the massive costs of the films. Each Avatar sequel has seen its budget soar to somewhere between $300-$400 million; even though they both cleared the billion-dollar mark at the box office, Fire and Ash topped out at just under $1.5 billion – a steep drop-off from the second film, The Way of Water, which earned over $2.3 billion.

More importantly, there have been signs of Avatar fatigue, both culturally and creatively. The new generation of viewers hasn’t made the films and their lore the kind of cultural staple that the franchise once was. Meanwhile, James Cameron has made no secret that as he’s aging, making more Avatar sequels feels less and less like a priority for him, personally.

“There’s been momentum in the Avatar universe for 21 years at this point because we started in 2005,” Cameron said while receiving the 2026 Governor General’s Performing Arts Award. “It’s been kind of an unbroken continuum. So this is the point where I’m looking at the landscape and asking, ‘What are the other stories I want to tell? How many of them do I need to direct myself versus writing and/or producing with other filmmakers?’”

It seems that the big unanswered question that is hanging over the Avatar franchise is not whether it will continue, but whether it will continue with James Cameron at the helm. And if the motion we’re seeing is any indication, Disney will be answering that question sometime next year.

Avatar 4 is currently scheduled for December 21, 2029.