It’s no understatement to say that the entire MCU rests on Robert Downey Jr.’s shoulders. No matter what behind-the-scenes talents like Jon Favreau and Kevin Feige could come up with, the franchise falls apart without the right star to win over audiences and keep them coming back. And without the success of Iron Man, the MCU would have been over before it even began. To that end, it’s easy to see why—after a lukewarm reception to much of the Multiverse Saga and the MCU’s first box office flop—Marvel Studios would bring Downey back as the titular threat at the center of Avengers: Doomsday.

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Downey’s run as Tony Stark lasted over a decade and spanned major roles in nine MCU films, not including his uncredited cameo at the end of The Incredible Hulk. So while no one doubts the Oscar-winning star’s ability to transform himself into Victor von Doom, many fans have been confused about how, if at all, Downey’s Doom would connect to his version of Stark. Especially with the MCU introducing the concept of variants (who may or may not resemble each other), fans still don’t know what to make of Downey’s casting in Avengers: Doomsday. At this point, the most shocking turn of events would be if Doom and Stark aren’t connected at all.

The Tony Stark Theory Is Hard to Shake

As soon as Downey revealed himself as the MCU’s Doom at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, the internet exploded with a bizarre mix of excitement, disappointment, and stunned confusion. Some fans had hoped that someone like Downey’s Oppenheimer co-star Cillian Murphy or Mads Mikkelsen — who had previously played the villainous Kaecilius in Doctor Strange — would win the role. Others simply felt that bringing Downey back smacked of desperation, as the MCU tried to win over fans who gradually fell off after the Infinity Saga. And that sentiment has remained somewhat unchanged, as Marvel has been content to let fans wonder rather than clarifying Downey’s casting. Here’s the moment Downey’s Doom was revealed to the world:

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Fans immediately leapt into speculation mode, assuming that Doctor Doom must be a Stark variant gone awry. Perhaps in his universe, the character’s life took a decidedly dark path, leading him to take the villain route instead of evolving into a hero. Surely, Downey’s casting sets up a moment wherein those closest to Stark see a maskless Doom, enhancing the emotional stakes. But Feige has confirmed Doom isn’t a Stark variant. If true, this leaves fans back to square one, as they mercilessly try to solve the casting puzzle before Avengers: Doomsday opens. However, there is one glaringly obvious answer no one seems to be talking about.

Marvel Has a History of Double Casting

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Everyone seems determined to make sense of Downey’s casting. But could the answer simply be because he’s a great actor? After all, Downey himself has said he was drawn to Doom because he wants to play the “best hero” and the “best villain.” Perhaps his penchant for complicated characters and his untapped ability to go dark simply led Marvel to double-cast Downey in two different roles throughout the MCU. While this is the highest-profile example of an actor playing two roles, it certainly isn’t unheard of. Chris Evans, Josh Brolin, Gemma Chan, Michael B. Jordan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Linda Cardellini, Oscar Isaac, and David Dastmalchian are just a few of the actors who have played more than one live-action Marvel role.

Granted, some of these actors’ roles exist in separate universes, or they created separate characters with the aid of motion-capture technology. But for fans who wanted Mikkelsen to return to the MCU, it’s a bit hypocritical to expect Downey’s Doom to automatically tie back to Stark. In fact, double-casting Downey allows Marvel to have him on hand to sell the film and elevate it with his performance. There’s no real need for his two characters to be connected, especially if he keeps the mask on for most or all of the film. Besides, years before Iron Man, Downey first met with Marvel to discuss another role: Doctor Doom. So maybe the MCU just circled back to this idea for Avengers: Doomsday.

Is there a chance Doctor Doom isn’t connected to Tony Stark in Avengers: Doomsday? Sound off in the comments!

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.